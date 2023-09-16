Depending on which medical institution you ask, dyslexia affects 10–20% of the population. Despite being discovered in 1877, then known as word blindness, the condition is still largely misunderstood and difficult to treat. Accessibility has been a major focus in the mobile space in recent years, rightly so, with important features like Live Caption and more. But there’s one feature missing in the mobile space, and that’s the use of a dyslexic font, something Android phones should adopt as soon as possible.

First, there are many dyslexic fonts available, each designed to help people with the condition differentiate between commonly confused letters. Some use different colors, but most make some parts of certain letters thicker or thinner than the rest. Medical experts say these shouldn’t help, as dyslexia isn’t a vision-based condition. But note the operative word in that sentence: shouldn’t work. Whether it’s a placebo effect or something else, thousands benefit from using fonts like this already.

The most commonly used is called the Open Dyslexic Font, and it seems to have the highest success rate. This is the font Amazon uses in its Kindle devices and apps, and the difference it can make to reading speed and accuracy is staggering. My wife is dyslexic, and since she switched to using a Kindle to read, she has been powering through books like never before. For the first time in her life, reading is something to be enjoyed rather than dreaded.

So, how would a font like this be implemented on Android? Non-standard fonts could cause issues with UI elements or unsupported apps, and we don’t want that. I can think of a few implementations that could work.

Android 13 added per-app languages, which lets users change the language used in different apps. You could, for example, have WhatsApp in Spanish, Telegram in Russian, and the phone in English. Dyslexic fonts are most valuable when reading larger pieces of text, so adding it as an option here would be ideal. Setting the Play Books app or anything else where you must read for extended periods to use a dyslexic font while leaving the rest of the phone untouched would avoid most UI issues.

Another option would be to integrate this with Android’s reading mode. This accessibility feature can turn whatever is on your screen into something easier to read. It already had the option to change the font, so why not make Open Dyslexia or something similar an option?

I can’t overstate how much dyslexia impacts the lives of those who have it. Most of us take reading for granted, but when something so vital to daily life is made difficult, it can impact all areas of life, from schoolwork to job performance. Adding one of these fonts to Android won’t magically make it all better. But if it has the potential to help even a fraction of those living with dyslexia, then I think it’s worth it.