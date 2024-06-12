Summary LineageOS adds support for Google's 4K Chromecast, but compatibility is limited due to bootloader restrictions.

Unlocking the bootloader on the 4K Chromecast will erase all data. Consider potential app and stability issues before installing LineageOS 21.

Chromecast HD isn't expected to be compatible since its bootloader cannot be unlocked.

LineageOS is the most popular and oldest custom ROM available for Android devices. Despite the declining interest in custom ROMs, the LineageOS team supports a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices, extending their usability long after the device manufacturer drops support. Adding to their roster of devices, the LineageOS team has added support for Google's 4K Chromecast. This is the first time a custom ROM is available for Google's 4K streaming dongle, though don't get too excited as you probably won't be able to flash it.

While the 4K Chromecast has an "OEM Unlocking" option to unlock its bootloader, it does not do anything. So, the LineageOS team had to rely on an exploit that affects all Amlogic chipsets, which the 4K Chromecast also uses.

The bummer is that Google patched the vulnerability with the October 2023 security patch (via 9to5Google). But for some reason, the LineageOS team notes on its installation wiki that if your 4K Chromecast is running a build newer than February 2021, you cannot unlock its bootloader. Worse, you cannot downgrade your Chromecast to an older firmware. So, unless your Chromecast is running an ancient build, there's no way you can install LineageOS 21 on it.

You might want to avoid installing LineageOS 21 on your 4K Chromecast

If somehow the dongle you have meets all the requirements, note that unlocking the bootloader will erase all data from the device. Still, installing LineageOS 21 might not be worth it unless you want to experience running a custom ROM on the streaming stick. That's because you might lose access to certain apps due to Play Integrity failure and run into stability issues.

The first LineageOS 21 build, based on Android 14, will go live for Google's 4K streaming stick in the coming days. The Chromecast HD is unlikely to be supported since there's no known way to bypass its locked bootloader.

If you are unhappy with the 4K Chromecast's performance, consider upgrading to one of the other popular streaming devices available on the market. Or you might also want to wait for Google to release the 2024 4K Chromecast, which might debut later this year.