Summary Spotify Connect's long-awaited integration with the Android media player may finally roll out after MWC 2024 reveal.

Dynamic device suggestions based on location and time will put the most important Spotify Connect targets front and center.

Google and Spotify first announced that this was supposed to come a year ago.

Android 13 introduced a squiggly new media player notification, which also allows you to quickly change the output source to other paired or connected Google Cast devices. Back at CES 2023, Google announced it was partnering with Spotify to integrate Spotify Connect into Android's media player. More than a year later, the feature is yet to roll out, with both companies long remaining silent since the initial announcement. It appears the feature could finally go live, as Google again re-introduced the Spotify integration with Android's media player at MWC 2024.

Among a barrage of Android and Wear OS-related announcements 2024, Google also mentioned that Spotify Connect will integrate with Android's media player. This will enable you to use the source option in the media player notification to switch music playback to other Spotify Connect devices. Essentially, this will also turn your phone into a Spotify remote, allowing you to control music playback on other devices without opening the app itself.

Source: Google

Another advantage of this feature is that the device suggestions are dynamic and vary based on location, time of the day, and your proximity to the speakers.

However, Google's announcement still does not provide a timeframe for the feature's release. So, there's again a possibility of Spotify integration with Android's media player never getting around to rolling out. Hopefully, that's not the case this time, and Google and Spotify will release the feature in the next few days.

Spotify is typically among the fastest third-party developers to integrate new Android features into its app. So, this delay from the company's side was an unusual one, and it's possible there were some roadblocks that needed to be sorted out.

Currently, YouTube Music is one of a few apps that offer wid-reaching integration with the output switcher in Android's media player notification. While you can use it to switch between Bluetooth devices and your device's speaker with every app, YouTube Music enables you to quickly connect to Cast-enabled devices. This functionality hasn't made it into many of the best music players for Android yet.