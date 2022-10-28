It's no secret that every company in the smartphone industry uses ideas first conceived by their rivals. We've seen countless examples of Apple pulling inspiration from Android for recent iOS updates, just as Google has followed Apple's lead on a few key concepts. Often, these moves result in refined or evolved versions of the original implementation; other times, it falls flat. Still, when comparing the Pixel 7 or the Galaxy S22 to the iPhone, there's one feature that Apple's competition seems to have outright ignored: MagSafe.

If you haven't used a recent iPhone, the term MagSafe might bring back memories of Apple's laptop chargers, not its smartphones. Introduced with the iPhone 12, this iteration of MagSafe is a line of magnetic accessories, including wallets, PopSockets, stands, car mounts, and more. It also supports wireless charging, whether through wired pucks or removable battery packs. At its core, it's yet another way for Apple — and third-party manufacturers — to sell optional accessories to iPhone users. That said, I think that's a pretty pessimistic outlook on what is, in actuality, a fantastic tool when used correctly.

Since picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max last month — and giving me my first taste of MagSafe — I've fallen in love with, what I think, is the best version of wireless charging I've ever used. At 15W, it's about as fast as non-specialized wireless chargers get. The wired puck allows you to keep using the phone while it's plugged in — similar to a standard cable — but it also leaves the Lightning port open for accessories like a dongle for wired headphones. Meanwhile, the magnet is strong and secure, and guarantees perfect alignment every time you slap it on.

And that's to say nothing of the optional accessories available here. Wallet cases aren't my cup of tea, but I think it's fantastic that anyone who wants to use one can remove it at will. If anything, it makes me more likely to head out and grab one.

My experience with MagSafe has been so positive, in fact, I'm surprised it hasn't been ripped off by every Android manufacturer in the years since its debut. That's not to say no company has run with the general concept, of course. LG used a terrible pogo pin adapter on its Dual Screen accessories for some of its last phones prior to leaving the market altogether. Realme's MagDart puck has some impressive speeds, besting Apple while offering a similar design, with companies like Oppo and Nubia following suit. And there was the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — though that was more of a coincidence than anything else.

Third-party cases for Android phones, including Mophie, Peak, Moment, and others, have also brought the MagSafe experience to Galaxy and Pixel devices, either through proprietary means or simply by adding the magnets necessary for MagSafe to work. After all, any Qi-compatible phone can charge from these accessories — it's just a matter of keeping the puck in place.

Not everyone wants to turn to a case, of course. While I don't expect the Samsungs or Googles of the word to add support for Apple's own lineup of magnet-powered accessories, I'm surprised they haven't attempted to implement their own variation on the concept. I don't think MagSafe is the end-all-be-all of magnetic accessories — in fact, I think it's easy to imagine Android phones building an even better version of this tool than what iOS users have seen.

I cannot overstate how strong these magnets are.

n a world where Samsung and Google are both attempting to build out their respective ecosystems, a world of removable accessories could make all the difference. A simple magnetic charging dock for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could make wireless powershare a reality for both watches — something blocked by the curvature of its bands. A platform-agnostic take on Continuity Camera could add high-quality webcams to any laptop, regardless of its OS, with a simple magnetic mount. The possibilities are truly endless here, effectively transforming our smartphones into modular pieces in a greater world of technology.

Or, perhaps, a MagSafe-esque feature on the Galaxy S23 would lead to competing wallet accessories and PopSockets, as we've seen with Apple's version. Even if that's the less exciting conclusion than my personal (albeit hazy) vision of the future, I still think it's a worthy one.

I'm sure to some, MagSafe is a silly gimmick that has been ignored by Android manufacturers for a reason. But I think it's a useful tool, a smart evolution of wireless charging that actually makes me want to use it. And if the concept were to ever be adopted by Android companies in earnest — either as a shared standard or just as a company-by-company feature — I think we could see it taken to the next level.