Whether you reside in the same city or live thousands of miles away, video calls are the best way to stay connected with your loved ones. When the world shut down in 2020, video calls allowed people to see their family members, be virtually present on special occasions, and work from their homes.

Video calls have become an important and integral part of our lives, and making video calls on Android is easier than ever. An Android smartphone is customizable by design, and the user experience varies depending on the device manufacturer. That's why we show the three methods to make video calls on Android. No matter which one of the best Android phones you use, you can use one of these methods to make a video call.

Make a video call with the default Phone app on Android

Android users have been able to make video calls on their phones using third-party apps for a long time. However, there was no way to make video calls using the default Phone app on Android. Google strives to change this by integrating Google Meet (formerly Google Duo) in its dialer app.

Google Meet's integration in the default Phone app makes it easy to video call anyone with an Android phone that supports this feature. If you're using this feature for the first time, you might have to go through a few setup steps. We explain the process with step-by-step instructions below.

Launch the Phone app on your Android smartphone. Open the contact you want to call. 2 Images Close When using this feature for the first time, use the Set up option and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your video calling account. 2 Images Close After completing the setup, tap the Video button to start the video call. Close

If the other party hasn't set up their account, you'll see an option to invite them, which requires them to set up their account. If you don't trust them with the setup process, create a Google Meet meeting they can join without creating an account.

Use Google Meet to make a video call on your Android phone

Google used to offer two video calling solutions: Google Duo and Google Meet. Google Duo was the default video calling app for regular users, while Google Meet was an enterprise calling solution. However, the company merged these services with Google Duo transitioning to Google Meet.

While there's still the Google Meet (original) app on the Play Store, the new Google Meet app (formerly Google Duo) is now the default video calling app and comes preinstalled on Android devices. If your phone doesn't have Google Meet integration in its default dialer app, use the standalone Google Meet app to make video calls on your Android device.

While the transition is complete, if you haven't updated your Android device and apps for a long time, you might see it as Google Duo on your phone's homescreen.

Launch Google Meet (formerly Google Duo) on your Android smartphone. Tap the New button. Your contacts list is separated into two sections: Connect on Meet and Invite to Meet calling. 2 Images Close If the contact you want to call is under the Connect on Meet section, tap their name to begin the video call. To make a video call without inviting the other party, start a Google Meet meeting. Then, choose the Create a new meeting option. 2 Images Close Copy the meeting link and share it with the person you want to video call. Then, tap the Join meeting button to join the call. Close

Make a video call on the Telegram app

You can make video calls using Telegram and have a fun hangout with friends and family. However, Telegram isn't the most secure chat app, so follow our simple tips to use Telegram safely and securely.

Launch the Telegram app on your Android phone. Open the contact you want to call and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap the Video Call button to initiate the call. Close

How to make a video call on Android using WhatsApp

There are many ways to have a great WhatsApp experience, including making video calls.

Launch the WhatsApp app on your phone. Tap the contact you want to call. Tap the Video icon to start the video call. 2 Images Close

Video calls on Samsung phones

Samsung phones offer several ways to make video calls. You can make video calls on a Samsung phone from the dialer, the calling screen, and the contact information page. Google Meet is the default video calling app on Samsung and comes preinstalled on all Samsung phones.

Samsung also offers a built-in video calling service that works if both devices are Android. The methods to make video calls on Samsung phones might differ depending on your location and phone carrier, so some of these options might not be available.

The easiest way to make video calls on a Samsung phone is to use the contact card. To make a video call to someone, open it in your contact list. Tap the Video button, and you will see two options. Since Google Meet comes preinstalled on most Android smartphones, tap Meet to make a successful video call. 2 Images Close You will also see the third-party video calling apps installed on your device at the bottom. You can use these to make video calls from your Samsung phone if Google Meet doesn't work. Close On supported devices and phone carriers, you can make video calls on Samsung phones while on a call. Tap the Video call button, and it initiates the call. Close You can also make video calls using the phone dialer on Samsung devices. Dial the number you want to video call, tap the Video button in the lower-left corner, and choose Meet or Video call to make a video call. Close

Connect with your loved ones via video call on Android

Whether you use the default Google Meet app or apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, you can easily make video calls on your Android smartphone. Since these apps support group video calls, you can use them to connect with multiple people. Also, If you prefer to use Google Meet, check out our favorite Google Meet tips and tricks to enhance your video calling experience.