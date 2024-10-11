Key Takeaways Google is developing official support for running Debian Linux on Android devices through a new Terminal app using AVF.

Developers can code and test Android apps directly on phones and tablets, impacting the Android ecosystem.

Future features for the Terminal app include disk resizing, port forwarding, and partition recovery on Chromebooks, tablets, and phones.

It's only been 17 years, but developers can finally stop finding workarounds for running Linux on Android devices. Google is working on official support for Debian Linux on Android through a new Terminal app. Imagine running Android Studio directly on your Android tablet !

The work on the Terminal app was discovered hidden within the Android Open Source Project (via Android Authority). It appears Google engineers are actively developing a Terminal app that leverages the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF) to run a Debian virtual machine. It will allow users to execute Linux commands within a contained environment on Android devices.

This could be a game changer for developers

The idea of running Linux apps on an Android phone seems kind of niche, but it opens up a lot of possibilities for developers. They would be able to code and test Android apps directly on their phones and tablets, which would in turn impact the entire Android ecosystem. Day One bugs will be a thing of the past.

The Terminal app is quite basic, but it is still under development. Recent commits to AOSP hint at Google working on integrating it directly into the Android settings. An option called 'Linux terminal' will enable the app, which can then be used to download, configure, and run a Debian virtual machine.

The same AOSP commits hint at future features coming, such as disk resizing, port forwarding, and partition recovery. The code suggests all of this will be available on Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Android phones.

Here's why Google is using a virtual machine for the Terminal app

It makes sense for Google to rely on virtual machines to bring Linux to Android. While the majority of Chromebooks use x86 processors and can run Linux natively, Android devices use ARM silicone, making it impossible to run many Linux distros. A virtual machine would get around that. It's also another step towards the convergence of Chrome OS and Android.

Google hasn't said anything about this new Terminal app. There's no indication when it will officially launch, but it will most likely arrive with Android 16 next year. This is definitely something any Android developer will want to keep an eye on.