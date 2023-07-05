Google only published the big June Feature Drop with tons of new capabilities a few weeks ago, and now, the company is back on track with the regular security patch schedule. The July security update has been published, and it’ll roll out to Pixel phones soon. We’re looking at the usual few bug fixes, but don’t expect any big new additions until Android 14 launches in stable later this year.

As with every month, Google has published what issues, loopholes, and bugs were fixed with this update on its Google phones. Today's list only contains two fixes specific to the Pixel Tablet:

Battery & Charging General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions *[1] User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements *[1] *[1] Included on Pixel Tablet

On the security front, the company has published its Android Security Bulletin for July. In it, Google explains that there are two patch levels — one dated July 1 and the other dated July 5. The July 1 patches apply to Android as a whole and includes fixes for 12 framework vulnerabilities of high severity, 11 patched system CVEs (one of which being marked as critical severity), and one Wi-Fi patch spanning three CVEs that will be delivered through a Google Play system update. The July 5 patches contain vendor-specific fixes and will close a total of 20 CVEs, with only one of those (CVE-2023-21629) being marked as critical in severity.

The July security patch is the first regular update to reach the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet, both of which were officially released at Google I/O in May and started shipping throughout June. The update is now rolling out to Google Pixel devices, and some Samsung handsets have also received it already. On Pixel hardware, head to Settings → System → System update and tap Check for update. It should then be installed quickly. Of course, you can always also opt to manually install it using the factory images or by sideloading the OTA.