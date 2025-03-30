Rumors of the OnePlus 13T once again revive the on-again-off-again thread of so-called "compact" phones in our industry. Our favorite clamshell foldable phone might be due for a price hike this year. And was 5G a lie all this time? Definitely not, but it certainly hasn't made miracles like it was supposed to. This week on the Android Police podcast, we're bringing everything from the corners of Android, cellular networks, and a whole lot of Nintendo into the fold.

04:47 | Gadgetry

25:47 | 5G

40:03 | Nintendo

Excerpt from Channel 4/ITV Studios via lukderyck (YouTube).

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0