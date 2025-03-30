Rumors of the OnePlus 13T once again revive the on-again-off-again thread of so-called "compact" phones in our industry. Our favorite clamshell foldable phone might be due for a price hike this year. And was 5G a lie all this time? Definitely not, but it certainly hasn't made miracles like it was supposed to. This week on the Android Police podcast, we're bringing everything from the corners of Android, cellular networks, and a whole lot of Nintendo into the fold.
04:47 | Gadgetry
- Poco’s F7 Ultra is a midrange phone with a flagship chip | The Verge
- The OnePlus 13T 'mini' could show up next month with a screen size you'll actually like
- OnePlus launches a slim MagSafe battery bank that you're going to be amped about
- Android’s MagSafe moment has finally arrived
- Latest Moto Razr+ (2025) leak has some bad news for your wallet
- LATE BREAKING: Google's Pixel 9a has a new launch date, and it's right around the corner
25:47 | 5G
- You're Being Lied To About 5G | Truth Complex | Business Insider
- Ookla studies now claim that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all have the best 5G network
- Don't chirp now, but Boost Mobile's NYC network just beat the Big 3 carriers
- This network is much faster than 5G, but you might need a new phone to take advantage
- T-Mobile’s biggest competition is the MVNOs that use its 5G network
- The newest MVNO on the scene deals in trendy area codes and vanity phone numbers
40:03 | Nintendo
- Nintendo's new Android app is here to keep you up to speed on Switch 2 news
- Nintendo Just Changed How to Share Switch Games With Your Family - Crossplay
Excerpt from Channel 4/ITV Studios via lukderyck (YouTube).
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com