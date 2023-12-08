Summary Bluetooth vulnerability exposes Android, Linux, MacOS, and iOS devices. Hackers can access your device without special hardware and run commands without your consent.

If you’re adamant about ensuring all of your devices are as secure as possible, you might assume you’re safe through means, such as two-factor authentication. There are several ways to manage your sensitive information these days, and these precautions can reduce the chances of a breach. However, some of your devices might be flawed through no fault of your own, and it’s these bugs that pose a threat. Now, a bug that has been around since at least 2012 could be rendering your Android device vulnerable.

According to an update posted on GitHub by bug tracker Marc Newlin, a Bluetooth vulnerability could allow hackers to access your Android, Linux, MacOS, and iOS devices. If you have an Android, in particular, a bad actor could access your device if Bluetooth is simply enabled. The hack is possible on Linux if Bluetooth is discoverable, and iOS and MacOS devices that have Bluetooth enabled with a paired Magic Keyboard are vulnerable as well. No special hardware is necessary for a bad actor to tap into the vulnerability and hijack your device. Once the hacker is connected, they can pair a fake keyboard with your device without your confirmation. From here, they can run commands without your consent.

According to The Register, Newlin has brought the issue to Google’s attention. The company said that there is a security fix for devices with Android 11 through 14, and supported Pixel devices will get the patch with December's security update, which is included in the latest Feature Drop. This suggests, however, that devices running older versions of the OS will remain vulnerable. ChromeOS is reportedly the only Linux-based OS that has been patched, meaning distros including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and Gentoo are all still prone to hacking. Apple has been made aware of the issue, and although a patch could be in the works, there is no known timeline as to when the vulnerability will be resolved.

Although it seems that companies are moving frustratingly slowly to fix the issue, this doesn’t mean they let security matters fall by the wayside. In fact, Google has a bounty program in place that pays bug hunters to report such issues. In 2022, the company shelled out $4.8 million to researchers who discovered vulnerabilities in Android. For Chrome, Google paid $4 million to those who found bugs as well.

Even if you aren’t concerned about hacking, it’s worth noting security issues that pertain to your specific devices. Knowing what to look for can put you in a better position to protect your sensitive information. It may mean you need to change the way you use your technology, but in the end, it’s a small price to pay for security.