You've been here before. You have too many apps on your Android phone and feel bogged down by the clutter. Maybe you have apps that contain sensitive information, such as banking apps, that you'd prefer didn't show in your apps list. Perhaps you want to prevent your toddler from tapping an app that could result in disaster, like ordering an item on the Play Store when you've set your phone to one-tap buy.

Hiding your apps on an Android phone is easy. Here's what you need to know about keeping apps hidden, whether it's a budget Android phone or the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

How to conceal apps on a Samsung Galaxy phone

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can skip extra steps by using Samsung's One UI. Samsung made it possible to hide apps individually via a list.

To do so, follow these steps:

Swipe up to access your full app page. Tap the three-dots icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Close On the Home screen settings page, scroll and find the Hide apps on Home and Apps screens option. Tap it. This brings you to a Select apps page, where you can view the list of downloaded apps and select which ones to hide. Close When you're done, tap Done, and those apps will not appear on your Home or Apps screen.

Hiding apps on a Google Pixel phone

You must download a home screen launcher app on Google Pixel phones, such as the Google Pixel 8. A third-party launcher app replaces the standard home screen and full app list. One such launcher is Microsoft Launcher, which is free. You can also try Nova Launcher Prime, which requires a one-time $5 fee to use it to hide your apps.

Here's how to use Microsoft Launcher to hide your apps:

Download Microsoft Launcher from the Play Store and open it. Follow the prompts on the start page to allow access. Your phone prompts you to switch to Microsoft Launcher as the current launch program. This changes how your home screen looks. Swipe up to see your app page. From the app page, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Hidden apps. Close This brings up a page where your hidden apps are stored when you have them, and they're only accessible via a passcode. But for now, tap Hide apps. Tap each app you want to hide from your home and apps page. Then, tap Done in the upper-right corner. Close To edit this list, follow the same steps to access the Hidden apps page and enter the code you chose.

Nova Launcher Prime uses an app drawer to hide apps. You can access it by installing the Nova Launcher, applying it as your launcher, going to Nova Settings > App drawer > Hide apps, and choosing which apps to hide before confirming.

Like the Microsoft Launcher, Nova Launcher Prime changes the look and feel of your Android phone's UI. You might not be willing to compromise on this, but you can download a launcher, give it a try, and then uninstall it.

Steps to hide apps on a OnePlus phone

For OnePlus users, there's a simpler way to hide apps using its OxygenOS. Here's how to go from unwanted apps showing to hiding them away in a few taps:

From the apps page, locate and tap the Settings app. Find and select Privacy. Under the Privacy page, choose Hide apps. Close Your phone prompts you to create a PIN or enter one if you created one previously. On the Hide apps page, toggle on the apps you wish to hide. Close Tap the back button when you're done.

Other Android phones will likely follow the third-party launcher route, which is detailed above. You can also try an app that locks apps, such as AppLock , that requires a password to open locked apps.

Moving other files to a secure folder

If you don't want to use a third-party launcher to hide your apps, use a private folder to move sensitive items like photos or videos into it. Samsung's OneUI has one included, called the Secure Folder, which you can set up with a passcode or biometrics and begin using it immediately.

Here's how to move pictures and videos into your secure folder:

Locate the Secure Folder if you have a newer Samsung phone. If it isn't preinstalled, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Add Secure Folder to Apps screen. Set up your Secure Folder by following the prompts. Go back to your Gallery. From the Gallery, long press to select multiple photos and videos to hide in your Secure Folder. These are only accessible by entering your passcode.

Keeping your apps page how you want it

While not all Android phones offer a built-in system to hide apps, there are some exceptions, like Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus phones. For these smartphones, hiding apps is as easy as tapping through your settings. Other Android phones require a third-party workaround that you may or may not want to undertake. If you do, a trusted launcher can give you a similar result and keep apps hidden from the home and app pages.

You may not need to hide apps to clean up your homescreen. Instead, organize your apps and find them quickly.