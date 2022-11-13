Picture this; you get your hands on a shiny new Android tablet. But unless you get one of the most recent and powerful devices, chances are you'll often come across the dreaded "This app is not compatible with your device" disclaimer. What gives? Most games and apps won't take advantage of the device's capabilities because they're designed with the lowest common denominator in mind. In other words, they encompass the widest range of hardware possible to maximize the user base.

But that doesn't mean there isn't an increasingly large share of demanding games within the Android ecosystem, especially when it comes to the best games. Some games focus on realism, while others draw your attention with bright anime visuals or flashy animations.

We've compiled a roundup of the best graphically-demanding Android games that offer a bit of everything, ensuring that your device will be put to the test no matter your interests.

Alien: Isolation

At $14.99, Alien Isolation is on the higher end of Android games when it comes to cost, but the cost is worth it. The game follows the story of Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda, on her quest through the wonderfully recreated Sevastopol space station. In essence, it's the same game you'll find on consoles and PC. Even though it's been tweaked and optimized for Android, its visuals still stand above and beyond what most games on the platform can offer. So don't be surprised if Alien Isolation doesn't run well on your device, as it is demanding.

To run the game, you'll need a device like the OnePlus 6T or the Samsung Galaxy S10 with Android 10 installed. Not only that, but you'll also need at least 11GB of storage space to install the game. But if you're looking for a horror experience on Android, it doesn't get any better than Alien Isolation.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells has received many awards since its release, not to mention the plethora of nominations. It's a roguelike 2D action platformer with elements of Metroid and Castlevania. It's also one of the best indie games to come out in recent years. Being a 2D game, Dead Cells sports simpler visuals, but it supports a silky smooth 60FPS mode that works a treat, and you can even bump the frames higher than that if you own a high-framerate device.

Dead Cells boasts a low price of entry at $8.99, and you can also get it as part of a Play Pass subscription. With frequent free updates in the form of new enemies, weapons, outfits, and more, you're certainly getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular games on mobile platforms. It combines the vibrant visuals of Ni No Kuni with the wondrous open-world gameplay of Breath of the Wild. But instead of taming cutesy creatures or playing as a green-tunic-clad Link, you guide anime girls across a vast fantasy world.

Anime makes everything better, right? It may not be the most resource-intensive game out there, thanks to its artful use of cell shading, but Genshin Impact's anime visuals easily pop with color and depth even if you don't crank the settings to their highest. Genshin Impact is considered among the best-looking games when it comes to bright and colorful aesthetics.

GRID Autosport

Racing games are historically among the best-looking, and screenshots for GRID Autosport tout console-level visuals. That might be an exaggeration, but the 100 cars and tracks featured in the game sure look exceptionally great. GRID Autosport has a less restrictive list of devices to run on, so long as they have, at least, Android 9 installed. But you'll still need a fairly hefty storage space of 4GB.

Games like Real Racing 3 and Need for Speed No Limits -- both by Electronic Arts -- could've easily taken this spot. But because GRID Autosport is a premium title at $9.99, it wins out for not having any ads or annoying microtransactions. A one-off payment gives you access to the best racing game on Android.

Shadowgun Legends: Online FPS

With games like Dead Trigger 2 and Unkilled under its belt, developer Madfinger Games is no stranger to high visual fidelity. Shadowgun Legends is the most recent addition to the company's portfolio and touts itself as a console-quality first-person online shooter. It's hard to argue with that statement because everything in Shadowgun Legends -- from weapons and enemies to the surrounding environments -- looks like it could belong on a console.

Replace zombies with aliens of various sizes, and you've got yourself a looter shooter akin to games like Destiny. Similarly, Shadowgun Legends allows you to partake in online PvP and PvE battles with Raids and Arenas while wielding over 700 different weapons.

Streets of Rage 4

Not many game series survive for three decades and cement themselves as genre-defining. Even fewer receive sequels after decades of absence. Streets of Rage 4 is a 2020 revival of an iconic beat-em-up from 1991, and what a revival it is.

Streets of Rage 4 brings together everything that fans of the original love about the series. Iconic characters, spearheaded by the likes of Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding. A modernized soundtrack was created in collaboration with the original composer, Yuzo Koshiro. Streets of Rage 4 received an Android release as recently as March of 2022, and it looks as good as it possibly could on a mobile platform. For $5.99, you're not getting a better beat-em-up than this.

The Room: Old Sins

No, this isn't a long-overdue sequel to Tommy Wiseau's 2003 drama, The Room. Developed by Fireproof Studios in Guildford, UK, The Room Old Sins is a puzzle adventure game akin to Myst. In fact, Old Sins is the fourth entry in the series, and much like its predecessors, it focuses on puzzle-solving.

In Old Sins, you'll explore an elaborate dollhouse resembling an environment you'd find in a classic Resident Evil or Alone in the Dark game. Old Sins has received a multitude of noteworthy industry nominations, and if you're a fan of puzzle games, at $4.99, you can't go wrong with this one.

XCOM 2 Collection

When it comes to turn-based strategy games, few surpass the challenging combat of XCOM 2. An alien race has taken control of Earth and most of humanity. It's up to you to take control of the remaining resistance group and reclaim the planet that once belonged to humans.

Much like with Alien Isolation, also developed by Feral Interactive, you'll need a fairly powerful device to run this game. XCOM 2's Play Store page lists the Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 among the minimum device requirements, in addition to a whopping 8.5 - 17GB of free storage space. With steep requirements and a $19.99 price tag, the XCOM 2 Collection may seem like a tough sell. But on the bright side, it comes with four DLC packages and zero in-app purchases.

Graphics are great, but they're not everything

Of course, there's more to games than just graphics. Games on this list offer a bit of both: high-fidelity visuals and engaging gameplay. What's the best-looking game you've played on Android? Do you often encounter apps and games incompatible with your current device? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll do our best to highlight these games in the next update.