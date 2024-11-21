We knew it was coming, we even asked for it to happen, but we didn’t expect it would be quite so quick: almost exactly two months after Apple launched its iPhone 16 series, we have the first Android competitor with its own version of the Camera Control button.

Oppo Find X8 Pro The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a full-on flagship phone, with dual periscope cameras, plenty of AI-powered software features, and Android's first take on the touch-sensitive Camera Control button introduced in the iPhone 16 series. SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 1264 x 2780 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Battery 5,910mAh Charge speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Operating System Android 15 with ColorOS Front camera 32MP Rear camera 50MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 50MP 3x telephoto; 50MP 6x telephoto Weight 215g IP Rating IP68/69 Colors White, black Expand

Oppo’s Find X8 Pro, the company’s first flagship phone to launch in the West for almost three years, is also the first to feature what it calls the ‘Quick Button’.

This is a touch-sensitive strip along the right-hand side of the phone’s body that doubles as a haptic button, and is used for quick access to basic camera controls. So far, so Apple.

Perhaps smartly, Oppo has limited how much you can do with the Quick Button. While Apple’s Camera Control can be used to adjust exposure or switch between lenses, Oppo’s approach is simpler: double-press to open the camera, press again to take a photo or start recording video, hold it down to take a series of burst shots, and slide along to zoom in or out (though this last one only works when the phone is in landscape mode, for reasons).

That makes this much closer to a plain ol’ shutter button, but I think that simplicity works in its favor. I haven’t used Apple’s implementation for more than a minute or two on a friend’s iPhone 16, but in his iPhone 16 Pro Max review my colleague Will Sattelberg called it “convoluted to the point of actual madness,” so I think I’ll take Oppo’s approach, which is streamlined enough that I do actually find myself using it.

One small disappointment is that despite the generic ‘Quick Button’ naming, Oppo hasn’t taken the opportunity to make this button versatile or customizable. You can turn any of the camera shortcuts, and adjust the haptic pressure sensitivity, but you can’t set the button to open a different app or do, well, anything else at all. Hopefully Oppo adds some more options down the line.

The other edge it has over the iPhone is positioning. While I still find it’s just a touch too close to the center of the phone, and away from where my finger naturally rests for a shutter button, it’s clearly in a much more comfortable spot than Apple managed. I remain baffled that neither company has managed to get this quite right though — if I struggle to reach with my big hands, plenty of people will find it near unusable.

I may have jokingly called this a ‘Camera Control clone’, but it is probably worth addressing the timeline here: with Apple’s hardware only announced two months ago, and the first leaks not too long before that, it’s likely that Oppo has been developing this design in parallel with Apple rather than just hitting copy-paste, though the timing hasn’t done the Chinese company any favors.

Of any phone, it might make sense that the Find X8 Pro is the first to lean into Applesque camera controls. This is a phone that takes its photos seriously, with a quadruple Hasselblad rear camera featuring 50MP sensors behind every single lens. The highlights are the dual periscope lenses, one at 3x zoom and the other at 6x, which are bolstered by ‘AI Telescope Zoom’ when you hit a certain zoom depth.

I’ll admit I’m spoilt by using the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as my daily driver, probably the best camera phone in the world right now, and with exceptional telephoto lenses. Still, I’ve enjoyed the results from these cameras, including some rather respectable low-light performance from the two periscopes.