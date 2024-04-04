Summary Google is launching a new Find My Device network for Android, catching up with Apple's Find My system.

The network will allow users to track their devices and compatible accessories even when offline.

The system utilizes Bluetooth signals from billions of Android devices for tracking and is set to launch in the coming days.

Finding your lost smartphone, earbuds, or watch can be a pain of ridiculous proportions. That’s where device tracking networks come into play. While Apple’s Find My network has proven to be extremely useful and multi-functional over the years, Android has been stuck playing catch-up, especially when devices are turned off. It has been possible to track your Android device utilizing the Google Find My Device website, but it loses most of its functionality once the device you’re tracking shuts off or dies. Almost exactly one year ago, we reported that Google was working on a new and modern Find My Device network for Android devices, followed soon after by its official announcement in May at Google I/O 2023. This week, the network will go live.

As of April 3, multiple users who have access to Google Play Services’ beta releases, including AssembleDebug, reported that Google had started to roll out the Find My Device network within the latest Google Play Services version. However, after further sleuthing, it seemed like the rollout was server side and not tied to the installed Google Play Services version. Nonetheless, its wide release seemed notably imminent.

The Find My Device network will launch "in three days"

There was a reason for that, as Google sent out emails today to various Android users announcing that the Find My Device network will launch “in three days” (which is Sunday, April 7) (via 9to5Google). Additionally, Google announced that, in addition to being able to track your devices when they’re offline, you’ll be able to find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. That means that any headphones, earbuds or trackers that you’ve connected to the network will be able to be tracked.

There’s been no broad announcement of the network yet by Google, but as long as that email was correctly sent, it looks like its Apple-like implementation of device tracking is ready for launch. In all reality, it probably would have launched earlier than when it’s scheduled to go live, but Apple’s lengthy launch of its unwanted tracker detection on iOS (that it partnered with Google on) may be to blame. All signs point to the network being opt-in by default, and billions of Android devices’ Bluetooth signals will be utilized for the system. Regardless, it might take until Android 15 launches for most of the API infrastructure to be built to take advantage of the Bluetooth chipsets in your devices. All signs are positive, however, and hopefully we’ll all have our hands on the new system by the beginning of next week.