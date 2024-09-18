Key Takeaways A new Android file picker update integrates Google Photos search functions for seamless photo searching in-app.

Users can now search for specific photos, albums, people, and places directly within apps.

A new Library API update enhances user privacy and data protection, with support for Google Photos cloud media.

There's a new update to the Android file picker that will let apps integrate with Google Photos' powerful search functions. Users will be able to search their entire photo library without leaving the app they're currently using. This is an improvement in the end-user experience and eliminates the need to switch back and forth between apps when searching for specific photos.

The update appeared on the Google for Developers blog early on Wednesday. The new Google Photos Picker API makes this possible. Developers can securely bake the power of Google Photos search into their Android apps, allowing users to search for photos, albums, people, and places within the app's file picker.

A focus on photo selection and privacy

The previous file picker allowed users to scroll through their photo libraries to locate the photo or video they wanted, but they could not search for specific photos. Now they can, just as if they were searching for a photo in the Google Photos app.

Google had a media picker, introduced with Android 13, which allowed users to choose between granting access to specific photos and videos or their entire library. This function will remain, but now users will be able to search through their libraries using specific search terms without leaving the app. It's like having the power of Google Photos baked right in.

Google has also updated the Library API. The new update focuses on accessing and managing photos and videos uploaded by the application. The change will enhance user privacy and data protection.

Google Photos is the only cloud media provider supported by this update right now, but there could be other services added in the future. It all depends on what device makers want in next year's phone release cycle.

Developers will have until March 31, 2025 to migrate to the new Library API for selecting photos from content not uploaded by their app. Google is encouraging developers to read the updated Photos API User Data and Developer Policy to get a better feel of what they'll need to do going forward.

This update brings impressive improvements to the Android file picker. It provides users with a more seamless way to access their Google Photos library while better protecting their personal data. It's a welcome addition to the world of Android apps .