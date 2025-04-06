It's tempting to doom scroll, even when you have chores to tackle. I'm guilty of this, whether it's spending too much time on TikTok or window shopping in my Chrome browser. I need to get better at putting down my phone to focus on other tasks. According to a report by Exploding Topics, the average person spends 4 hours and 37 minutes on their smartphone daily. That's six days a month. Also, the younger the person, the higher the daily screen time. The average Gen Z spends 6 hours and 5 minutes on their smartphones every day.

These shocking statistics motivate me to spend less time on my phone and more time in the real world. I'm on a mission to cut my screen time to less than three hours a day. My Google Pixel 9 Pro has several Android tools to help me achieve that.

There's a digital wellbeing dashboard

Inside the Digital wellbeing & parental controls section of the Settings app, there's a dashboard to help you track your screen time. It tells you how long you spent on your phone that day. You can compare it to the last few days and compare your progress with previous weeks.

The dashboard lets you know the worst offending apps with an easy-to-understand pie chart. Tapping that shows you how much time you spend on each one.

To understand more about how you use your phone, there's a section to see how many notifications you receive each day. It also tells you how many times you unlocked the handset. Being aware of your digital habits makes it easier to catch yourself in the act.

Turn on Bedtime mode

Close

Android's Bedtime mode helps you get a good night's sleep by preventing distractions. It puts your phone in Do Not Disturb so you don't receive calls, texts, or other notifications, and it also sets your display to grayscale. It's had a huge impact on my phone use at night.

You can set up Bedtime mode through the Digital wellbeing & parental controls section of the Settings app, and pick a time for it to switch itself on and off each day. I set mine as 11.30 pm to 7 am.

If I'm still on my phone when the display goes gray, I know I should put my phone down. I'm a light sleeper, so silencing calls and notifications stops me from being woken up during the night by emails or social media alerts.

Occasionally, when Bedtime Mode starts, I might not be ready for bed, or I might be out with friends. In these cases, it's easy to delay Bedtime Mode by 30 minutes or turn it off for the night. If you're concerned about being contactable during those hours, add contacts as exceptions, so when they call you, they get through.

In the morning, Bedtime Mode turns itself off automatically, and you can find information about your sleep. It tells you how long you spent in bed, whether you coughed or snored during the night, and how many times you were distracted by your phone.

Make use of app limits and screen time reminders