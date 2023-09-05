Summary Google is rolling out new features for Android phones as part of its Quarterly Feature Drop.

A new design for Assistant At a Glance will be available on all Android devices. It uses AI to deliver helpful more contextual information than ever before.

Other changes include photo imports in Wallet for gym and library cards, Zoom meetings in your car, and Fitbit sleep tracking data synced with Assistant's Routines.

We might be coming off a holiday weekend here in the US, but Google isn't slowing down on rolling out new tools for users. While there's still no sign of Android 14's stable build — even as companies like Samsung and OnePlus come ever closer to launching upgrades for their respective flagships — a new Android Quarterly Feature Drop is here with some long-awaited changes to At a Glance, Google Wallet, and so much more.

As usual for Google, most of the features announced today aren't entirely new. Whether the company announced it on stage at I/O months ago, or an APK teardown revealed some secrets a little too early, this Feature Drop doesn't contain much in the way of new content. It's also worth remembering this is an Android Feature Drop, not a Pixel-exclusive one. Anyone with a Google-branded device will have to keep waiting for Android 14 for some exclusive features.

All that said, there's some exciting stuff in today's announcement, with Assistant At a Glance no doubt topping the list. At a Glance has been one of our favorite aspects of Google's Pixel launcher for years, and today, a new version that replaces the old, outdated widget is coming to all Android devices. In my opinion, this actually looks better than what's on the Pixel 7 Pro, with a new shape and rearranged placement for the always-available weather info.

Google says it's using AI to deliver helpful information when you need it most, just as it has with the standard At a Glance widget on Pixel. It's unclear if this visual look will bleed into Google's smartphone lineup, but between Android 14 and the upcoming Pixel 8, there's plenty of space for the company to make this shift.

That might be the big announcement this month, but there's plenty of other features to look forward to, including fulfilling some announcements made back in May. Zoom and Webex meetings are still coming to Android Auto, though unfortunately, today's blog post continues to refer to the apps as "coming soon,"so you may need to wait a little longer to take your early morning meetings in the car.

Announced a week after I/O, Google is pairing its AI smarts with accessibility for Image Q&A on Lookout, automatically describing images with both text and audio for those who are blind or have trouble with vision. It's like auto-generated alt tags, but with a more human touch. Lookout is also bringing 11 new languages to the app, for a total of 34 options.

Photo imports for Google Wallet is something I've been looking forward to since Google first teased it in June, and considering it's part of today's announcement, it should be rolling out shortly for users. Wallet will now allow you to digitize existing passes with barcodes or QR codes, like gym tags and library cards. Although I've finally built a home gym in my basement (humblebrag, I know), I spent years keeping my gym's QR code as a lock screen wallpaper for easy access. This would've made my life so much easier, and I'm glad it's finally ready for prime time.

Finally, in one of the only new announcements today (as best as I can tell, at least), Google is bringing Fitbit activity and sleep data to Assistant's Routines. If you're a dedicated fan of the company's health tracking, hearing your sleep stats read out loud to you every morning could be a great way to start the day — or, you know, an explanation about why you feel so damn tired.

Google also detailed the changes coming to Android's brand identity that, in the company's own words, help connect Android back to the brand's larger ecosystem of products. It's clear that, as we rocket towards the arrival of the next big OS upgrade, Android will continue to be a focus for the company in the immediate future, even as its attention turns more and more towards AI-powered tools.