Now that they're seeing widespread adoption, eSIMs have started to change the way we shop for cell phone coverage. Since they're built into your device, they eliminate the need to physically remove your SIM card when you want to switch plans. The convenience of using software to download and provision SIM plans is undeniable, but there's a catch – transferring plans between devices isn't as straightforward as it used to be. To move your plan, you often need to go through the whole setup process again, which can range from simply using your carrier's app to visiting a store for a QR code scan. While eSIMs simplify carrier changes or plan trials, they bring new challenges in device transitions.

Google recognized this issue, and at last year's Mobile World Congress, announced its solution. The company promised to introduce a new eSIM transfer tool for Android, designed to let users securely and swiftly move their mobile plans to new devices, bypassing the need for physical SIMs. Although Google was tight-lipped about the specifics and the launch date of this feature, its practical implementation was first noticed by users setting up their Pixel 8. People were able to transfer their T-Mobile eSIM to their Pixel 8 from their older Pixel device, which led some to believe the feature might be limited to Google's own devices. However, it turns out that’s not the case.

While setting up their brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of our readers decided to use Samsung’s SIM transfer tool. To their surprise, a pop-up appeared on their nearby LG V60 ThinQ that invited them to transfer their SIM to their Galaxy S24 Ultra by scanning a QR code. I was also able to get this pop-up to appear on my Pixel 8 Pro, as shown below. It's important to note, though, that this feature currently seems to work exclusively with T-Mobile eSIM profiles, aligning with Google's earlier mention at MWC 2023 that Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's parent company, would be one of the first carriers to support this feature.

Close

Transferring an eSIM from a Pixel 8 Pro to a Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's role in this development is particularly noteworthy. Their SIM transfer tool, originally added in the One UI 5.1 release, previously only supported transferring eSIM profiles between Galaxy devices. A keen-eyed tipster, FragmentedChicken on Reddit, noticed a subtle change in the tool's language in the latest One UI 6.1 update. The tool now indicates compatibility with non-Galaxy devices, hinting at a broader usability.

As it turns out, this change is more than just cosmetic; it's actually a shift towards utilizing Google’s eSIM transfer mechanism. When my Galaxy S24 Ultra was open on this page, a pop-up provided by the Google Play Services app appeared on my nearby Android devices, such as my Pixel 8 Pro. This pop-up is part of the EsimTransferHalfSheetActivity that was first spotted by AssembleDebug last August. The rollout of this feature represents a major step forward in eSIM support on Android, allowing eSIM transfers between any Android phone, albeit subject to carrier support.

Close

Transferring an eSIM from a Galaxy S24 Ultra to a Pixel 8 Pro

In essence, the eSIM transfer tool that Google announced at MWC 2023 has quietly but effectively been launched. The pop-up has been tested and confirmed to appear both ways, i.e., when attempting to transfer an eSIM from a Galaxy S24 Ultra back to a Pixel 8 Pro. Although carrier support is still limited, this advancement still marks a significant milestone in Android's ability to manage eSIMs, providing users with enhanced flexibility and convenience in managing their mobile plans across different devices.