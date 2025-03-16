Your smartphone holds your personal and, possibly, workplace data, and losing it can be a nightmare. Whether you use a flagship device or a budget Android phone, your device’s anti-theft features can minimize the impact of theft. From auto-lock protection to securing your phone remotely, enabling anti-theft features on your device keeps your data safe and improves your odds of recovering your phone.

Before you turn on theft protection features on your Android device

Android devices have always offered features like SIM lock and Lockdown mode to stop suspicious activity. The new anti-theft features take things a step further in the right direction. Before you enable these features, check what version your phone runs. While most are available for Android 10, you might need Android 15 to access all the features.

How to enable Theft Detection Lock

Theft Detection Lock uses your device’s built-in motion sensors, AI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to detect if someone takes off with your device and automatically locks the screen. This prevents others from accessing any personal data on your device.

Here’s how to enable this setting on your Android device:

Navigate to the Settings app on your phone. Tap Google. Select All services. Close Scroll down and tap Theft protection. Turn on the Theft Detection Lock toggle. Select Turn on again when the confirmation box pops up. Close

Your daily activities might involve sudden movements that resemble your phone getting stolen. To minimize interruptions, this feature only activates when the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity drops or becomes unstable.

Likewise, this feature auto-activates when multiple locks occur within a short period. However, you can unlock your device manually if the lock activates during the day when you’re running or have a period of unstable connectivity.

How to enable Offline Device Lock

If a thief steals your device, they will disable Wi-Fi and mobile data and remove the SIM card to prevent tracking. When this happens, you can’t use Find My Device to locate your phone, making it harder to track your device. In such instances, Offline Device Lock can protect your data by locking your device’s screen. Here’s how to enable this feature on your device:

Navigate to the Settings app on your phone. Tap Google. Select All services. Close Scroll down and tap Theft protection. Turn on the Offline Device Lock toggle. Select Turn on again when the confirmation box pops up. Close

The screen lock only works twice in 24 hours. So, avoid testing it multiple times if you want it to remain functional when you need it to work.

How to enable Remote Lock

Turning on this feature on your device allows you to lock your device remotely by entering a verified phone number. This is helpful when you’re not keen on enabling the other anti-theft features, especially since they can activate automatically.

If your device is offline when you use Remote Lock, the screen locks as soon as it reconnects to the internet. It’s best to send a lock request using this tool as soon as you realize your phone is missing. Here’s how to set it up: