Drag and drop worked on Android 13 only in split-screen mode. While it wasn't perfect, the idea made sense. The limited screen size wasn't as much of an issue when you could see two apps side by side. It was clear where your files were going. Google thought it did us a favor by updating the feature in Android 14 and throwing in App Pairs on the latest Android 15. Still, it makes no real difference.

You'll still roam your screen with two hands and no clear visual guidance. Features like one-hand mode simplify our lives, so why would Google introduce something that contradicts this goal and offers no practical value? No one likes being forced to control their device with both hands when ease of use is a priority. You're even more disadvantaged if you have a large gadget like Samsung's Galaxy lineup, as holding your phone alone is challenging.

The concept of drag and drop on Android

Copy and pasting wasn't enough anymore

Google may have loved hogging the spotlight since acquiring Android, but it didn't invent drag and drop. The functionality has been around in various forms long before their software came into the picture. Arguments suggest that either Jef Raskin created it as part of his work on early computer interfaces or Engineer Douglas Engelbart, who laid the foundation for it to make its way to the Xerox PARC Alto computer in the 1970s, is its true pioneer. Some say it's neither.

Close

Apple made drag and drop popular in 1984 with the Macintosh OS (macOS today). By the early 90s, Microsoft bought into the idea and slapped it onto their Windows PCs. Suddenly, everyone was dragging and dropping between apps. Now, it's everywhere, from productivity apps to software tools and different operating systems.

There's nothing groundbreaking about it. It's just a fancier version of copy and paste. Instead of duplicating an item, going through menus, and using your clipboard, you grab the item, take it where you want, and release it. This transition is supposed to go smoothly and give you more control, but whether it actually does is up for debate.

The problem with Android's drag and drop

The idea vs. what was delivered

When you look at the androidx.draganddrop library, you'll see the DropHelper class. For non-developers, these tools define where items can be dropped in an app. It notes that an Android phone should highlight the drop area so that you know exactly where you can release your item and where you can't. If the data is text, it goes to the intended text box.

It sounds simple until you try it. The reality is far from the seamless operation that this log hints at. For starters, you need two hands. Now, that isn't the main issue. Anyone can accomplish it logically. It's the ridiculous complexity of the process because, halfway through, you will either wish for extra limbs to hold on to a drag shadow that won't paste almost everywhere or pray the interface will cut you some slack and just … work.

If the app you need isn't immediately visible in your app gallery, good luck dropping the dragged content. Scrolling and opening apps doesn't work in that space for some reason. So, there you are, awkwardly holding something with nowhere to keep it, only to be forced to start all over again. Your best bet is to open the destination app on the overview screen or pin it to your home screen.

If you get this far, there's no guarantee of successful pasting. Your text or image could bounce back. In some apps, like Google Docs, you need to make sure the cursor is actively blinking. Otherwise, the drag shadow vanishes into thin air when you drop it. You'll have to start over again.

There isn't even a helpful "Place or drop here" text or an indicator like Apple gives you. When you come to terms with all this clunkiness, you'll likely give up and never bother with it again. That's how little you need this feature.

Google should observe Apple

They could learn from iOS

The iPhone's drag and drop feature needs your hands. Still, it feels more polished than Android. Clear drop zones with a green + sign show exactly where it's safe to release your item. The motion feels smoother and faster. I can't say for sure whether it supports extra apps beyond Google's built-in option.