Despite Google's best efforts, fragmentation remains a big issue in Android. Over the years, the company has made several parts of the OS modular to allow for faster updates. And while Samsung and some other device makers are now rolling out the latest Android release for their devices quicker than ever, a lot of work still needs to be done. No wonder Google has made it harder to see the Android distribution numbers and is now updating them less frequently. The company has now published the latest distribution statistics for the period ending May 30, 2023, showing the steady growth of Android 13.

In the numbers published in early April 2023, Android 13 ran on 12% of Android devices. In the two months since then, the OS's share has jumped to 15% (via Mishaal Rahman). But this growth was not enough to surpass Android 12 despite the latter's share shrinking from 16.5% to 16.3%. With almost all flagship devices from Samsung and other OEMs now running Android 13, its pace of adoption will continue slowing down.

Android 11 remains the most popular version of the OS, with a 23.1% share, down from 23.5% in April 2023. The OS was released in September 2020 and still manages to run on a majority of Android devices out there, almost 2.5 years after its release. If anything, this shows the extent of how bad the fragmentation problem is in Android.

Worse, Android 10, which dropped in 2019, is the second-most popular release of the OS and is still running on 17.8% of devices. That's a slight decline from 18.5% in April 2023. Given that Android 11 or older devices have reached their end of life, their share will remain stagnant or decline slowly as newer devices gradually replace them.

These Android distribution numbers could again start looking a lot more depressing in just a few months from now once Android 14 lands.