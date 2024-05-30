Summary Google has dropped new Android features, like Instant Hotspot & Emoji Kitchen stickers.

Android digital car keys allow users to control their cars using their smartphones.

More vehicles, including select Mini, Mercedes-Benz, and Polestar, will soon support digital car keys.

Google has announced several new Android features in a surprise drop, including the likes of Instant Hotspot, which will allow users to connect some of the best Android tablets and Chromebooks to their device's hotspot with one tap, without having to type in a password, new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations, an option to control Google Home devices from your phone's home screen via the Google Home Favorites widget, and more.

As part of the surprise drop, Google is also bringing its Android digital car keys to more vehicles.

Apple made its first Car Key announcement in 2020, and Google soon followed suit, introducing digital car keys as a part of the Android 12 update in 2021. The tech allows users with compatible Android phones and vehicles to set up their smartphone as a digital key for their car, making it unnecessary to carry the car's physical key. The digital version offers all the same functionality as a regular key, allowing users to lock/unlock their car, start its engine, unlock the vehicle's trunk, and even sound its alarm.

As of the starting of this month, only specific BMW vehicles produced since 2020 and onwards were compatible with Google's digital car keys. Now, select vehicles from the BMW-owned automotive brand Mini are also gaining the functionality.

More people will also soon be able to ditch the fob

Source: Google

Although support for select Mini vehicles is available starting now, according to Google, owners of select Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles will also soon be able to leave their fob behind in favor of their smartphone.

Google or the concerned car brands haven't shared the specific vehicles that will support Android digital car keys. However, we do know that owners of vehicles from said manufacturers will be able to securely share their keys over the air with friends and family members.

Devices that can take advantage of Android digital car keys must support NFC (Near Field Communication) or UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology. Digital car keys work on the following devices:

Pixel 6 and later released Pixel devices

Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series (including S21 FE) and later released Galaxy flagships (including the foldables)

Users will be able to set up their digital keys via their vehicle's app, with specific details to follow.