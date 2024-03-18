Android digital car key lets you use an Android phone as a car key. You can lock, unlock, start your car, and perform more functions from your compatible Android phone. But is the Android digital car key secure? How does it work? What if my phone's battery is dead? Continue reading to learn everything about this UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) based technology on your smartphone.

Google introduced digital car keys as a part of the Android 12 update in 2021, right after Apple's Car Key announcement in 2020. If you or one of your friends have a Tesla, you might be familiar with the company's digital car keys. With the Android digital car key, Google and other OEMs want to offer the same level of convenience for a seamless driving experience.

Related How and if you can add your state identification to Google Wallet A digital ID is convenient to have if you can use one

Android digital car key: Introduction

With a compatible car and an Android phone, you can set up an Android digital car key on your device and leave your physical keys at home. After going through the initial digital key setup, you can use your Android phone to lock and unlock, start your car, and open the powered trunk.

If you have the latest Samsung Galaxy phone, use Samsung Wallet to set up and manage your digital car key. Users with non-Samsung devices will complete the setup using the Google Wallet app.

Your digital key needs an active connection between your vehicle, phone, and Google account. Since an internet connection isn't always available, carry your physical key to avoid unpleasant situations.

Android digital car key: Requirements

Although Google announced the Android digital car key in 2021, car manufacturers have been taking time to implement it in their offerings. Digital car keys work on the following devices:

Pixel 6 and later, including the latest Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ and newer flagships.

Select Android devices running Android 12 and up.

Digital car keys are available only in selected markets. According to Samsung, they're available in the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy. Only a few car manufacturers like BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai have announced digital car key support on their selected models.

Samsung partnered with Ford and Audi, but none of their cars support Android digital car keys.

Android digital car key: How it works

As you can see from the list above, just because you have one of the compatible Android phones doesn't mean you can set up a digital key on any modern car. The car manufacturer needs to integrate the technical standards on the specific model right off the gate.

A digital car key relies on NFC (Near Field Communication) or UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) to authenticate your identity and start your car. If you have an NFC-compatible Android phone, position your phone near the car doors to lock or unlock it. You can put it over the car key reader to turn on the engine. Check our dedicated guide to learn more about NFC.

Source: AAWireless

Pulling out your phone and placing it over the car door for basic tasks like locking and unlocking sounds inconvenient, especially when keyless entries have become a norm on most cars. This is where UWB tech comes into play to elevate the experience.

If you have one of the Google or Samsung flagships with UWB support, you don't need to take your phone out of your pocket. UWB allows passive entry to unlock or lock the car when you get close or step away from your vehicle. You can also turn on the car when you step inside without placing it over the car key reader.

Related What is ultra-wideband? This communication standard is packed with tons of potential

Android digital car key: Security

Unlocking and starting your car with your Android phone sounds convenient and scary. Google offers several options to add an extra layer of security.

For instance, you can turn off passive entry from Google Wallet settings and add the screen lock settings for your digital car key. When you activate the relevant option from Google Wallet settings, the system asks you to authenticate on your phone to unlock, lock, or start the car.

Android digital car key sharing

Sharing your digital car key with friends and family is as effortless as giving them the physical key or key fob. For instance, you can share a digital key with your friend when you are out of town for a few days and give your little one access without authorization to start the engine.

Google lets you protect the sharing link with an activation code. You can share the code over the phone or in any encrypted messaging app for security purposes.

What if my Android phone battery dies?

When your Android device shuts down due to a dead battery, it retains enough energy to operate NFC. You can bring it close to the car door and NFC reader to unlock and start the vehicle.

Ditch your physical car keys

It's only a matter of time for major car manufacturers to implement Android digital car keys on their offerings. While turning your Android smartphone into a car key is convenient, still carry a physical key whenever possible. You don't want to get stuck in the middle of nowhere due to one of the Google Wallet glitches.