Summary Google expands Android Device Streaming with Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo devices for remote app testing.

The feature is powered by OmniLab technology, Google's device platform that offers a secure and efficient connection with Android Studio.

Devices enrolled in the program are factory reset and data-wiped after each session, with free enrollment until Feb 2025.

At its annual I/O developer conference earlier this year, Mountain View, California-based Google introduced Android Device Streaming in beta. The tool essentially lets developers remotely test out their apps on physical devices located in Google data centers. "This enables teams in any location to access a variety of devices across top Android device manufacturers [to test their apps]," wrote Google in its blog post. Upon launch, the program offered access to some of the latest Android devices, including the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, select Samsung devices.

Now, Google has announced that it is "significantly expanding" the diversity of devices available as part of the program.

According to a new blog post, the tech giant is adding more Samsung devices, alongside devices from Xiaomi, and Oppo, to its fleet of phones for Android Device Streaming. This should allow developers to test out their apps and games on a wider variety of devices (all remotely) before their eventual release on the Play Store.

While Google didn't mention which devices are supported, a separate SamMobile report suggests the service includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9, and the Galaxy Tab S9+. "This integration is offered with the same performance, stability, and security benefits you get with devices provided by Google," wrote Google.

Google promises that your app secrets won't leak

Source: Google

The technology is powered by OmniLab, Google's device platform. According to the tech giant, the underlying tech from OmniLab allows a secure and efficient connection with Android Studio, with each session reportedly isolated. Google also promises to factory reset and data-wipe all devices enrolled in the program after each session, before making the device available to other developers to test their apps. The program is free to enroll in and use until "around February, 2025," though developers are required to fill out a form and wait to be accepted for Android Device Streaming. Ultimately, Google likely aims to enroll more devices into the service, and offer it more widely, ensuring more apps and games that are optimized for different devices and screen sizes.