Summary The latest monthly Android security patch for December is here, including critical fixes for vulnerabilities that could lead to remote code execution.

The December 2023 security patch will be available for phones running Android 11 through Android 14.

Google's own rollout pace for security patches for Pixel phones has become less predictable since the introduction of its custom Tensor CPUs.

Google rolls out Android security patches at the beginning of every month, and this is no different in December 2023. The company has published the latest security bulletin, going over all the fixes that are part of the December 2023 security patch. It will likely still take just a little while until it rolls out to Pixel phones, since these devices are scheduled to get the December Feature Drop (currently in testing as Android 14 QPR1) along with the security improvements.

As always, the security patch is rolling out to multiple Android versions and will be available for phones running Android 11 through Android 14. The update is coming to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) this week. Google notes that in the patch, it fixed a “critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote (proximal/adjacent) code execution with no additional execution privileges needed.” No user interaction was required for the exploit, so this is one of those updates you should install as soon as possible.

There are four more critical fixes in this update, including one for closed-source Qualcomm components. Google also included a fix for a Misc OEM vulnerability, with Android expert Mishaal Rahman hinting on X (formerly Twitter) that it’s a “pretty embarrassing one” and that it will be disclosed later this month.

In the past, Google usually started rolling out security patches to Pixel phones as soon as they were available, but this has changed in recent months. Ever since the company switched to its custom Tensor CPUs, its track record has become mixed, with Google often releasing updates later in the month than expected.

With the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the company went as far as getting rid of its fixed update date, saying that it will release new system versions for its phones when they are ready. On the bright side, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are in for seven years of software support, which is unprecedented in the mainstream smartphone world.

The Pixel 8 Pro should also get some long-promised features with the update, like AI-powered Zoom Enhance and Video Boost for the camera. Both phones are also slated to get an improved Assistant with Bard at some point, with the December update a possible opportunity for a release.