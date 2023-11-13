The Android operating system has a built-in Data Saver mode to apply breaks on cellular data usage in the background. It's a handy trick to avoid excessive data charges on your carrier plan, but some may not find it useful. Several carriers offer unlimited monthly data plans, and Android's Data Saver mode may not be useful for their subscribers. Use the steps below to deactivate Data Saver mode on your top-budget Android phone if you are among them.

An active Data Saver mode prevents some apps from sending or receiving data in the background. You may miss messages, emails, and other alerts when Data Saver mode is on. You can keep your Android phone's Data Saver mode on and make an exception for essential apps like Slack, Teams, Gmail, and WhatsApp to receive instant alerts in the background.

Turn off Android Data Saver mode

There are several ways to turn off Android Data Saver mode. When the Data Saver mode is active, you see a small + icon in a circle in the status bar at the top. Let's deactivate it.

Launch Settings and select Network and internet. Tap Data Saver. Close Turn off the Use Data Saver toggle. Close

Toggle off Data Saver mode from the quick toggles menu

Turn off the Data Saver mode from the quick toggles menu if you don't want to go into the Settings menu. It's the fastest way to turn off the Data Saver mode on Android.

Swipe down on the home screen to reveal the notification center. Swipe down again to expand quick toggles. Find the Data Saver toggle and tap it to turn it off. Close

Turn off Data Saver mode from the Settings widget

You can create a dedicated Data usage widget on the Android home screen and access essential information like mobile data usage, data warning and limit, Data Saver, and more with a single tap.

Long tap the Android home screen and open Widgets. Scroll to Settings and drag the widget to the home screen. Close Tap Data usage. Close Access the Data usage menu via the added widget and select Data Saver to turn off the option. Close

Read our dedicated guide to explore more useful Android widgets. The Settings widget is available on a handful of Android phones only. You won't find the Settings widget on Samsung phones.

Deactivate Data Saver mode on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung uses different Settings on Galaxy phones. Go through the steps below to turn off Data Saver mode on it.

Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Go to Connections. Select Data usage. Tap Data saver. Close Turn off the Data saver toggle. Close

Allow unrestricted data usage to certain apps

Go through the steps below to activate Data Saver mode and keep an exception for specific apps.

Go to the Data Saver menu in Android Settings (refer to the steps above). Select Unrestricted data. Turn on the toggle beside your essential apps. Close

Turn off Data Saver mode in Android apps

Some Android apps also offer a data saver mode to use less data. Social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pack a data saver mode. If you face issues loading content in such apps, turn off the Data Saver mode. Let's take Instagram as an example.

Launch Instagram and go to your profile. Tap the hamburger menu at the top and go to Settings and privacy. Close Scroll to Data usage and media quality. Turn off the Data Saver toggle. Close

TikTok is another popular social media app. Turn off the Data Saver mode if you notice glitches and high loading times for TikTok videos on your phone.

Launch TikTok and go to your profile in the lower-right corner. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top and open Settings and privacy. Scroll to Data Saver. Close Turn off the Data Saver toggle. Close

The steps to turn off Data Saver mode differ on other apps like Facebook, Twitter, and more. Dig into the respective app's settings to find and turn off the option.

Use Data Saver mode only when required

Read our dedicated guide to keep a close tab on cellular data usage on your Android phone or tablet if you have limited mobile data on your monthly plan. Explore one of the third-party mobile data monitoring apps if you want more control. These apps track your mobile and Wi-Fi data, show a detailed internet usage breakdown, widgets, and more.