Thomas K. Young has been busy creating some of the best Android games out there since he released Super Fowlst in 2018. In 2020, Dadish launched on mobile, an incredibly adorable pixel-art platformer about a father radish embarking on an adventure to save his vegetable children. The game proved to be pretty popular on mobile, and so we received a sequel in 2021 appropriately named Dadish 2. Seeing that both games have racked up over 1.5 million installations on Android, it's no surprise to see that Dadish 3 has launched today, bringing 50 new levels to explore and a slew of collectibles/secrets to discover.

Much like Dadish 1 and 2, 3 offers similar platforming gameplay, filled with tons of amazing pixel art. This time around, your vegetable children have managed to wind up kidnaped, where they will be turned into radish soup if you don't save them. So yet again, you'll set out to save your children with 50 new levels to explore and five new bosses to beat. A fresh soundtrack is in the mix, and there's plenty of new pun-filled dialog. Just like the previous iteration, Dadish 3 is a 2D platformer that offers tons of charm and enjoyable gameplay.

What's great is that Dadish 3 is free to play, with ads interspersed, or you can pay $3.49 to remove those ads if you prefer a premium experience. The choice is yours, which is always appreciated, and a sign of a quality developer that understands its audience. Best of all, controllers are supported, so you can comfortably play on larger screens like tablets and Chromebooks.

2 Images

Close

No matter how you slice it, Dadish 3 is a welcome release on Android suitable for free and paying players alike, with your choice of controls, whether you prefer touchscreen play or the tactility of a controller. So if you're looking to get in on some fresh platforming action on Android, Dadish 3 is here, and it's an outstanding release. Don't miss out!