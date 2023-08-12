GIFs are animated images. You could say they're a hybrid of videos and photos. You may have sent or received a couple of them while texting on social media. They're one way to spice up conversations and be more expressive when stickers or emojis don't have the energy you want. However, some social apps and media players don't support them. On Instagram, you can only post animated GIFs in comment sections. The best way to work around this setback is to convert them to a video format.

Creating a GIF from a video is easy, but doing the reverse isn't as exciting. Since they are heavily compressed during the process, don't expect a full HD resolution when you revert them. There are many websites and software to help you do it on PCs, but it's quicker if you use your Android tablet or phone. In this guide, we show you how to turn any GIF into a video in minutes.

What are GIFs, and can you convert them to videos?

The Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), pronounced as the "jiff" in "jiffy," is an animated image that plays for seconds and doesn't have sound. It loops the same action, and like memes, its most common use is to express jokes or emotions. When texting, you select the one that matches the mood of the conversation, then send it.

You need videos or photos to make a GIF. The videos can be an episode from a series, a TikTok clip, or a camera recording. As for photos, you can group different ones so that they have a slideshow or flipbook effect. Alternatively, you can add animated text or elements to one photo and turn it into a GIF. GIPHY and Tenor are examples of services that allow you to create them or use other people's works. These services are integrated into social media apps, so you can send an instant GIF. Most modern smartphones also support sharing one directly from your keyboard.

You may want to change a GIF to a video format for different reasons, especially to post them on platforms that don't support them. However, GIFs have an 8-bit limit and are reduced to a 256-color palette when compressed. While they don't consume storage space or mobile data, reverting them to video format can produce pixelated or blurry results. Also, you don't get the original sound from the video as it's lost during conversion to GIF format. You'll use a video editing app to overlay a new one on it.

How to convert a GIF into a video using mobile apps on Android

Mobile GIF converters are safer and quicker to use compared to third-party websites. Since most content on the Google Play Store has passed security screening, there's less risk of introducing malware on your device. But you have to download an app, which may be unnecessary if you don't plan to convert GIFs frequently. In that case, scroll down to the website section to make conversions without committing to an app. If you don't mind downloading apps, use the following ones to turn GIFs into videos.

CapCut

CapCut is a free video editor, and it's famous among TikTokers because of its cool templates and transition effects. One of its unique features is automated captions. When you add audio to your GIF, prompt the app to scan it and generate captions so that you don't have to type them. It's not always accurate, and you may have to make adjustments. Also, you can increase your GIF length from seconds to minutes, throw in multiple effects, and export it as a video. To get started, use the steps below:

Open CapCut and allow the app to access your files. Tap New project. Select a GIF and add it to the editor. If you want, select multiple GIFs to merge them into one video. 2 Images Close To increase the GIF's length, tap the frame, then drag the edge to your preferred duration. Use the tools at the bottom of your screen to add text, effects, audio, and more edits. CapCut adds an ending with its logo to your video. Tap and delete it. Tap 1080P in the upper-right corner to choose a resolution, frame rate, and code rate. When you're done editing, tap the upload icon beside it to export the GIF as a video to your device. 2 Images Close

Filmora

Filmora is another free video editing app and AI image generator. It supports GIF uploads, so you can edit one with texts, transitions, and filters, as well as adjust sharpness, among other controls. Once you're done, export your watermarked video to your device or Wondershare's cloud storage. It offers 512MB of space for storing files and is expandable up to one terabyte. To remove watermarks, increase storage space, and get more out of Filmora, subscribe to the Pro plan. Follow the steps below to use the mobile app for GIF conversions:

Open Filmora and grant the app access to your files. Tap New project. Select a GIF from your gallery and import it to the editor. Select multiple GIFs if you want to merge them into one video. 2 Images Close Tap the GIF frame, then drag the edge to increase or reduce the duration. Use the toolbar at the bottom of your screen to add text, stickers, music, and more effects. When you're done editing, tap Export in the upper-right corner. Choose a resolution and export mode. You can upload the video to Wondershare Drive, but you must sign in with your email address or Google account. Tap Export to save your video to your device. 2 Images Close

GIF maker & editor - GIFBuz

GIFBuz allows you to create GIFs from scratch or download and edit existing ones. Its library features Tenor and GIF Gallery content. Although GfyCat content appears there, the service has shut down. You'll get an error message if you try to download and edit its GIFs. Here's how to use the mobile app to turn GIFs into videos:

Open the app and agree to the Terms and Conditions. Allow the app to send you notifications. Tap GIF Editor. Select a GIF to import it. 2 Images Close Use the controls below the GIF to edit it. Tap the upload icon in the upper-right corner. Close Select the music icon to add sound to your video, but you must download a separate app. Tap Save to proceed. Choose the mp4 format and tap Save to Gallery. 2 Images Close

GIF Maker – GIF Editor (GIFShop)

This GIF Maker doubles as a screen recorder, and you can make a GIF from the recordings. It also features a library containing Tenor content, so you can download or remix them when you don't have any interesting media files. The app is free, but you'll need the premium plan to escape ads and turn GIFs into images. Follow the steps below to convert them to videos at no cost:

Open GIFShop. Tap GIF Studio. Select a GIF from your gallery to import it. 2 Images Close Tap GIF -> Video, and the app instantly converts your file. Close

How to convert a GIF into a video using websites on Android

GIF conversion websites are a convenient option if you don't want to download extra apps. For faster access, pin your favorite ones to your device's homescreen. Since they're not actual apps, they don't consume storage space. Here are some of the best websites for turning GIFs into videos on Android.

Adobe.com

Photoshop's creators present a user-friendly online tool for GIF conversions. It's free forever without limits and watermarks, but you must sign up to use it. Also, it's straightforward and has a three-part process. Since it doesn't offer many features besides a trimmer, you only need to upload your GIF, adjust the length, and download. Anything else you need must be complemented with a video editing tool. To get started, use the steps below:

Visit the Adobe GIF conversion web page. Tap Upload your GIF. Tap Upload video. Select a GIF from your file manager to import it. 2 Images Close Tap Download. The website prompts you to sign up or log in to your account to complete the process. Close

Online-convert.com

This website is among the most versatile ones on the internet. It can convert any file, from TIFF, GIF, JPG, and PNG, to MOV, MP4, M4A, and AVI formats. You can also convert spreadsheets, e-books, and presentations without charge. It doesn't have watermarks, and you don't need an account to use it. However, it could use preview functionality. You can't see your edits live until you download them. So, if you don't get it right, upload the GIF and try again. To use the website without complications, follow these steps:

Go to online-convert.com. Tap the empty boxes with drop-down arrows to convert from GIF to MP4 or other video formats. 2 Images Close Tap Choose File to upload a GIF from your files, or tap the drop-down arrow to use other options. Under Optional Settings and Optional Video settings, use the controls to adjust the video quality, aspect ratio, size, frame rate, and other settings. Tap Start to begin the conversion. Your download starts automatically. If it doesn't, tap Download. Choose Cloud Upload to send it to Drive or Dropbox. 2 Images Close

Ezgif.com

Ezgif is a simple tool for editing images and making GIFs. The website may be annoying since it doesn't keep everything in one place. After creating your GIF, upload your video again under the separate menu for adding text. Also, interacting with options to mute, resize, and apply other edits to your file causes the page to reload. But if you don't mind these delays to get your desired GIF, use the following steps to get started:

Visit ezgif.com. Scroll to the bottom of the web page. Select GIF to MP4 converter. Upload a GIF from your file manager or paste the link. 2 Images Close Use the toolbar above the GIF to edit it. Tap Convert GIF to MP4 when you're done. Scroll down to see a preview of your creation. Tap Save to download it. 2 Images Close

Make unique GIFs from videos

GIFs portray reactions that closely resemble what you would've done in person, creating a more realistic effect in conversations. There is no shortage of ways to create them, and if you've ever wondered how to do it, one method is to use Top Shot in Google Photos.

Top Shot or Motion Photos is a select Google Pixel and Samsung phones feature. It allows your camera app to shoot short clips before and after you take a picture. This way, you don't miss important details, like someone performing a cool stunt. Once you shoot a motion photo, turn it into a fun GIF and share it with friends or family on supported platforms!