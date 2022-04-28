We’ve all had that moment of accidentally closing one or two Chrome tabs — a simple trip to the browser history is usually enough to fix it. But what if you close an entire window with all your 3,172 tabs or a tab group? The typical response (after screaming your lungs out) is to find a way to salvage whatever you can. Thankfully, Chrome has an option to restore closed tabs. But if you’re using the Android app, you can currently only do it one at a time. Google is reportedly now working on including the option to bulk restore tabs in Chrome for Android.

The folks at Chrome Story found an experimental flag in the Chromium code, which Google’s supposedly using to test the feature. The source page description suggests that Google will update the browser’s Recent Tabs interface to include the option to restore multiple closed tabs or tab groups with a single tap. It’s still a work in progress, but the feature could arrive on the experimental Chrome Canary channel for Android soon, with the stable update coming later.

Google introduced a similar feature to desktop Chrome a while back. If you mistakenly close a tab window or tab group, tapping the overflow menu button and navigating to History > Recently closed, you’d find your tabs aggregated in one place, allowing you to restore them with a single click. It’s such a crucial feature that could save you hours of restoring individual tabs or, worse, navigating your entire history trying to get back your information.

Google’s also working on the ability to save desktop Chrome Tab Groups for later. The latest version of Chrome Canary has a flag at chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save, which, when enabled, brings up an option to save your tab groups in the bookmarks bar. You can then close the groups and recall them anytime from bookmarks. This flag is already on the stable channel, but the feature is yet to be fully fleshed out.

Managing your tabs efficiently is an essential part of the browsing experience, so it’s nice to see Google continue to flesh out this aspect on both its desktop and Android apps. Want to know all the tips and tricks of Chrome? There's a whole world of simple yet powerful features to elevate your desktop browsing experience.

