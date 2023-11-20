You might notice that your phone's battery isn't as robust as it was when you purchased it. Frequently seeing the low battery indicator can get annoying, especially if you feel like you fully charged your phone a few hours ago. Whether you use a high-end or budget phone, the battery degrades over time.

You can check the battery's health by reviewing its details in the settings app or installing third-party apps that offer detailed reports. This guide will walk you through several methods to check your Android phone or tablet's battery health.

Why you should monitor your Android phone's battery health

Battery health is an important indicator. It tells you the rate at which a battery is degrading. It provides information about the battery capacity, temperature, and charging cycles. Most Android phones show basic stats like battery usage by various apps and battery drain details. If you have a Samsung phone, you can get more information about the battery with the Samsung Members app. Use a third-party app like AccuBattery, Battery Guru, or CPU-Z for other phones.

Check battery usage from the Settings app

You can view your phone's battery usage from the settings app. Most phones show which apps consume the most power, while some also display your battery's temperature.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Select Battery. Or, search for battery from the search bar. Select Battery usage. Close This displays the battery usage since the last full charge. It also shows which apps have been draining your phone's battery. To view more details, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Show full device usage. Close Select any app from the menu. You'll see options like Unrestricted, Optimized, and Restricted to manage battery usage. Close

Check your battery health from the Phone app

You can access Android's hidden diagnostic menu, which shows phone information, usage statistics, and Wi-Fi information. Most phones don't display battery information. Follow these steps to verify if it works on your phone:

Open your Phone app and dial *#*#4636#*#*. Your phone displays the following screen after you enter the code. Search for Battery information. It displays details like battery health, charge level, and temperature. Close

Try the alternative methods below if your phone doesn't have a Battery information section.

Check your Samsung phone's battery health from the Samsung Members app

The Samsung Members app has a diagnostics menu to test the performance of your device. It comes pre-installed on most Samsung phones. Download the app from the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store if you don't have it.

Here's how to check your Samsung phone's battery health:

Open the Samsung Members app. Select Diagnostics. Select Phone diagnostics. Close Tap Battery status. This opens a page with details like battery health, life, and capacity. Ideally, you'll see the Normal battery status and Life: Good. If your battery health is bad or weak, consider replacing your battery. Close

Check your battery health with a third-party app

Third-party apps like AccuBattery, CPU-Z, and Battery Guru show detailed information about your battery health. They offer comprehensive information about your battery, including capacity, temperature, and usage details.

AccuBattery

Close

AccuBattery is free to download from the Google Play Store. You can upgrade to Pro to remove ads and unlock features like a dark theme, access to sessions older than one day, and detailed battery information in notifications.

The app has separate tabs for charging, discharging, health, and history. The Charging section displays live charging stats if your phone is charging; otherwise, you see details of the last charging session. The Discharging tab shows how fast your battery is discharging. The Health section has details like battery health and battery wear details. History has information about historical charge sessions.

CPU-Z

Close

CPU-Z provides detailed information about your phone's processor, device model, RAM, storage, and battery. The Battery tab displays your battery level, health, temperature, and more. The app is available on the Google Play Store and is ad-supported. You can remove the ads through an in-app purchase.

Battery Guru

Close

Battery Guru is a free app that monitors your battery's health, charging speed, and capacity. You can set alarms for battery levels, temperature, and usage spikes. Upgrading to a subscription removes ads.

When should you replace your Android phone battery?

The lithium-ion battery on your Android phone is a consumable, meaning it has a limited life. But battery issues will crop up as time passes. If your phone switches off abruptly, is slow to respond, or lasts only a few hours after its last full charge, it could mean your battery is failing. It might be time for a replacement or phone upgrade.

Keep an eye on your phone's battery health

Monitoring your phone's battery health is vital in ensuring that your device runs smoothly. With the methods listed above, you'll see the telltale signs of a deteriorating battery and be able to replace it before it quits functioning. If you have a new phone that's rapidly running out of juice, check if mobile apps are draining your battery.