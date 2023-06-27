Every Android is designed with the idea that it is not just a phone, but an entertainment device, able to surf the web, download apps, and do a lot of what a computer can do. Phone manufacturers have gotten the call quality to such a high standard that poor call quality is typically not a phone issue, instead, it's usually a service area issue. However, Google is still working to make call experiences even better.

Google introduced a Telecom Jetpack library at Google I/O this year, which has purpose-built APIs designed to enhance call-related technology. Through this, Android phones may soon be able to stream and transfer calls over to a Google Pixel Tablet, utilizing its speaker and video quality.

Over on XDA, Android expert Mishaal Rahman explains the standout feature offered by the Telecom Jetpack library is the ability to stream and transfer Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls from a smartphone to a tablet effortlessly. This way, instead of holding a phone for Google Meet and Skype calls, users can get a larger display and enhanced speakers on a tablet they can set down. The Telecom Jetpack library is integrated with Android's output switcher, which would make the transition seamless. This is specifically for apps that utilize internet connectivity for voice communication. Regular phone calls that use cellular networks would not initially support streaming or transfer through Telecom Jetpack.

With this new feature, users would be able to tap the "cast" button within an app and select their Google Pixel Tablet as the receiving device, which would move the controls over and the audio. This new feature will help Google's Pixel Tablet feel more like a smart home hub and less like a regular tablet. It would be exclusive to the Google Pixel Tablet since it's the only Android tablet with a Cast receiver.

We may see other devices and apps utilize these features over time. Google released the library's initial alpha at I/O 2023, which gave developers early access to the Telecom Jetpack library. This may allow them to explore and integrate this exciting feature into their applications.