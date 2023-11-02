It wasn't long ago that premium features and performance were reserved for the best smartphones around, devices that regularly clock in at prices north of $1,000. But over the past couple of years, that's changed, with a range of offerings all for around $600. However, none of these phones come without compromises, with each manufacturer deciding how to cut costs on these “budget” flagships. With that in mind, let’s look at the most essential elements that separate a good budget flagship from a bad one.

OLED or bust

Poor displays used to be one of the hallmarks of sub-flagship phones. We were plagued by dim LCD panels with dreadful color and awful contrast. In addition, many were limited to 720p, and I can remember more than a few devices where I could count pixels due to the poor resolution.

Today’s budget flagships feature gorgeous OLED panels with a full HD resolution. Devices like the Nothing Phone 2, Motorola ThinkPhone, and OnePlus 11 sport beautiful displays that punch well above their price tags. If that weren’t enough, most good budget flagships refresh at 120Hz or higher, with the ThinkPhone going as high as 144Hz. Not to be outdone, Google significantly upgraded the brightness on its Pixel 8, with the less expensive Pixel capable of levels up to 2,000 nits. If you’re looking for a good budget flagship deal in 2023, make sure you don’t settle on a poor panel —- your eyes will thank you.

Handling your everyday tasks — and then some

Budget flagships from years past weren’t exactly sluggish, but power and performance still left much to be desired. With all the choices available for around $600, it’s hard to recommend buying a device with anything less than a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. If you're a Pixel fan, anything Tensor G2 or G3 will more than do the job. You’ll enjoy the extra power as a good budget flagship should do more than run Instagram and Facebook well — you’ll also want decent gaming performance at acceptable frame rates.

It’s important not to forget the RAM. Anything less than 8GB is unacceptable in any device over $500. You might think you don’t have many apps open at once, but the system uses the extra RAM to cache things like the home page. Furthermore, the more RAM you have, the less aggressive Android has to be closing apps in the background, leading to overall snappier performance.

Capturing life's important moments

While it’s clear the Pixel 8 Pro still rules the roost, camera systems on budget flagships have gotten more competitive. Google’s computational photography on the Pixel 8 separates it from the pack, but the Nothing Phone 2 also features a pair of impressive 50MP shooters for the price range.

Not to be overlooked, Motorola and OnePlus have also improved photography on their sub-$700 offerings. Between the color science collaboration with Hasselblad and its improved sensors, the camera outputs on the OnePlus 11 are a far cry from the drab and soft images older OnePlus devices produced. Similarly, Motorola improved in a few areas to make images from the Motorola Edge and ThinkPhone significantly better than previous years — though still a far cry from the performance you might expect as we head into 2024.

The overall quality produced by the Galaxy S23 FE leaves a bit to be desired, but the shutter lag that has plagued previous Samsung devices seems to be gone, allowing users to capture those quick images of pets or kids that previously came out blurry on Galaxy devices. If you've used any of the company's recent phones, you know how important a quick shot can be.

All told, if you’re a shutterbug, the Pixel 8 is going to give you the best overall experience, and the most versatile camera system in the category. Between the excellent main sensor and the AI enhancements working behind the scenes, the Pixel 8 can hold its own even against more expensive phones.

Regardless of your choice, there is zero reason to settle for a sub-par camera in 2023 — even if you’re paying under $700.

Battery to last the course

Even though you’re not spending Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra prices, it doesn’t mean you can’t get similar — or better — battery life. Budget flagships, especially those running the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, get fantastic battery life. On the Nothing Phone 2, almost 8 hours of screen-on time is typical, with the Motorola ThinkPhone doing just as well. Power-efficient chipsets have become a priority for Android manufacturers in the last few years, and the results speak for themselves. If you’re in the market for a budget flagship, make sure you’re getting at least 6 hours of screen-on time.

What’s most important to you?

With all the great choices available for around $600, you’ll still have decisions on which areas to compromise. IP rating isn’t always guaranteed, and build quality will vary from company to company. More extended support lifecycles are always preferred, with Google recently setting the bar with 7 years of promised Android upgrades on the Pixel 8, but some manufacturers are still coming up short.

If you’re saving a bit of money, make sure it doesn’t come at the expense of your device losing updates after only 2 or 3 years. It may seem daunting at first, but if you do a little research, it’s possible to find a phone that will make you question why you ever spent $1,000 on a device.