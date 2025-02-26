Bokeh is a Japanese term that describes the blurred effect in a wide aperture photo made from a shallow depth of field. Bokeh is typically characterized visually by the blurred refractions of light falling in the shape of the camera lens. Most traditional camera lenses are hexagonal, with video camera lenses being more circular. You might have seen these blurred circular shapes in the background of super-close-up portrait shots. While most phone cameras don’t give you the extreme bokeh effect, some can. Otherwise, there are some great workarounds and tips to achieve bokeh-style photos from your camera phone.

5 Using reflective light

Perhaps a cheat’s way to bokeh

Most smartphone lenses aren’t built with the same features as traditional SLR or DSLR camera lenses. Due to that, it’s difficult to authentically create a bokeh effect using your phone’s camera.

If your phone doesn’t have the typical lens or aperture capabilities to produce a real bokeh effect, you can fake it in your photos to an extent using reflective light. Use a multi-fractured reflective surface — such as a disco ball, glass mosaic, or glossy wind chime — to utilize how the light reflects onto other surfaces. Sometimes, this can also be achieved from light sneaking through tree leaves from a far distance.

This technique won’t supply a bokeh-style background. However, it can supply bokeh-inspired textures in your photos shining onto your subjects. It’s a nice artistic approach.

4 Edit with Snapseed’s Lens Blur setting

Free and customized lens blurring

Close

Snapseed is my favorite free mobile editing tool. Its library of features includes its Lens Blur tool. It’s simple to use and helps you achieve a natural-looking depth of field, supplying similar bokeh vibes as you’d get using a wide aperture on a camera.

The tool lets you drag and shape the area of focus and choose how wide the area of blur transitions and spreads. You can also choose the intensity of the blur and the vignetting of the edges of your photo. Although, vignetting isn’t an apparent effect of traditional bokeh blurring.

Depending on what’s in the image background and foreground, you may not see results like lens-shaped bokeh of traditional artistic value. However, bokeh doesn’t rely on the light reflection in its blur to be considered bokeh. It means that a narrow depth of field achieves a smooth, out-of-focus blur in the background of an in-focus, sharp subject photo. That can be whatever you want it to be.

3 Edit with Lightroom Mobile’s Lens Blur setting

Lightroom Premium users only