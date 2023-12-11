Summary Google is adding a pop-up to the Bluetooth Quick Setting tile to simplify the process of connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices.

The dialog allows users to toggle the Bluetooth radio, switch between recently paired devices, and open the settings page to pair a new device.

This feature has been long overdue and could be released in Android 14 QPR2 or a future version of Android.

Bluetooth technology makes it really convenient to listen to audio on the go, but if you want to, say, switch the active connection from your phone to your laptop (or vice versa), that convenience factor might go out the window. This isn’t a problem if you have a Bluetooth device that supports Google Fast Pair with audio switching, but it may be an issue if you have one of the tens of thousands of other Bluetooth devices that don’t. If you do, then you, like me, may be annoyed by the fact that you have to repeatedly jump into Android’s full Bluetooth settings page just to connect or disconnect a previously paired device. Fortunately, Google may be simplifying this process a bit in an upcoming Android release.

Google released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 earlier today, and while digging into the release, I discovered that the build implemented a feature I’ve been tracking since the first QPR2 beta: a Bluetooth Quick Setting tile dialog. Basically, this change, once it rolls out, will add a chevron (“>”) icon to the Quick Settings tile for Bluetooth. Tapping this icon will open a pop-up dialog that will let you toggle the Bluetooth radio, switch between recently paired Bluetooth devices, open the details page for a particular recently paired Bluetooth device, or open the settings page to pair a new Bluetooth device.

Screenshots of Android's upcoming Bluetooth QS tile dialog.

As you can see in the screenshots shown above, the pop-up dialog shows my currently-connected Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and my previously-connected Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. Tapping on the name of a particular Bluetooth device in this list switches the active connection to it, so long as it’s reachable.

This feature is long overdue. Android forks from OEMs like OnePlus have had this feature for years now. Android itself had a similar feature back when Quick Settings toggles were expandable. Android 12 added a pop-up dialog for the Internet Quick Setting tile, so it was only a matter of time for Android to add one for the Bluetooth tile. Unfortunately, we don’t know when this feature will land, but it’s possible we’ll see it go live in the Android 14 QPR2 stable release or perhaps Android 15.