Tossing and turning at night? Can't resist that late-night phone scroll? Turn on Bedtime mode. It's available on many Android phones, including the most affordable handsets, and is known as Sleep mode on Samsung phones.

This handy feature silences notifications, dims the screen, and mimics a sunrise to wake you gently. Set a schedule, unwind with calming features, and say goodbye to pre-sleep distractions. Dive into a deeper sleep and wake up refreshed with Android's Bedtime mode as your slumber ally. Ready to switch off and snooze soundly? Read on to unlock the secrets of a good night's sleep powered by your Android device.

What is Android Bedtime mode?

Bedtime mode is a Digital Wellbeing feature that allows you to restrict device activities when you need to take a break from your phone. On Samsung devices, the feature appears as "Sleep" and is part of five modes: Driving, Exercise, Relax, and Work modes. With Bedtime mode, you can set your sleep and wake-up times and repeat alarms for them every day. The feature always sets up a Do Not Disturb filter during these times to block calls, messages, and notifications.

Additionally, Bedtime mode houses settings for creating a dark and quiet ambiance and saving power. The mode activates Greyscale and Dark modes to drain colors from your phone. The idea is to block the visual stimulus that keeps your attention glued to your device. If you don't want them, you can turn them off, although it defeats the purpose of Bedtime mode as you'll experience disturbances.

How to activate Bedtime mode on most Android phones

The Digital Wellbeing dashboard provides statistics on how you use your phone and tools for managing screen time. The dashboard is in the Settings menu, although you can pin the icon to your App gallery and access it faster. This option works on Google Pixel phones and similar models. Use the following steps to set up Bedtime mode:

Open Settings. Scroll up and tap Digital Wellbeing & Parental controls. Tap Bedtime mode. Close Go to Bedtime routine > Use a schedule. Most compatible phones have additional options, such as Turn on while charging. That's useful if you always plug in your phone or put it on a wireless charger before going to bed or taking a nap. Choose a Start and End time if necessary. Select the days you want Bedtime mode to turn on automatically. Tap Customize to access more options. Close Automatically, Do Not Disturb mode is activated. To turn it off, tap the toggle switch. You will experience disturbances if you do so. To use Greyscale, Dark theme, and Dimmed wallpapers, tap Screen options in bedtime. Tap Turn on now to activate Bedtime mode.

How to create a sleep schedule on Samsung phones

If you have a Samsung phone running Android 13 OS or above, Bedtime mode is now called Sleep mode. You'll find it in the Modes and Routines menu. If you have a Samsung Galaxy or similar phone, here's what you'll do:

Open Settings. Select Modes and Routines. Close Tap Sleep, then tap Start. Close Use the clock to set your Sleep and Wake-up time. Use the schedule below the clock to choose days when Sleep mode should turn on. When you're done, tap Next. Automatically, Do Not Disturb mode is activated. To turn it off, tap the toggle switch. You will experience disturbances if you do so. To choose contacts and notifications that can reach you while DnD is on, tap Calls and Messages or Notifications. Close When you're done, tap Next. By default, Greyscale and Dark modes are switched on. You can also turn on Eye comfort shield, Sound mode and volume, and Power saving. Use the checkboxes to turn them on or off. Tap Done. Tap Turn on to activate Bedtime mode. Close In Modes and Routines, you'll find several settings to adjust Sleep mode. For example, choose apps to block and others to let through, depending on their importance. Or set Sleep mode to activate other features when it turns on, like a battery mode to save power. If you use a Galaxy Watch, sync these features so that they work for both devices.

How to use Google Clock's Bedtime mode

Not all default clock apps integrate Bedtime mode. If you don't see the feature on your phone, download Google Clock to get started.

Open Google Clock. Install it from the Google Play Store if you don't have it. Tap Bedtime in the lower-right corner. Tap Get started. Close Use the – and + signs to set your wake-up time. Use the schedule to select days when your bedtime alarm repeats. If you dock your phone with the display facing you, turn on Sunrise Alarm. This feature imitates a natural morning light, slowly waking your screen before the alarm rings. Tap Sound to change the alarm tone. When you're done, tap Next. Set a bedtime and choose days when the alarm repeats. Tap Reminder notification to get a heads-up before the alarm rings. Tap Done. Close

How to activate Bedtime modes in Quick Settings

The Quick Settings menu provides the fastest way to access Bedtime mode and other settings when you swipe down from the top of your screen. You can open Quick Settings on select phones when you slide down on the fingerprint sensor beside the device.

Swipe down from the top of your screen with two fingers to open Quick Settings. Tap Modes. Select Sleep. Close If you don't see Modes in Quick Settings, tap + to view the available buttons. Drag Modes to Quick Settings. Then tap it to activate the feature. Close If you haven't created a sleep schedule, long press Modes to enter the Modes and Routines menu.

Improve your sleep pattern with Routines and App timers

The Digital Wellbeing menu provides insights into your daily screen time. This data can help you decide what apps you need to use less. Digital Wellbeing also provides timers that lock an app for a specific duration. You can't use the app until the timer expires. Also, Routines allow you to set conditions and determine the resulting actions.

When you voice a command, Google Assistant activates the routine, so you don't have to do it manually. For example, if your phone is in bedtime mode, it can play sleep sounds, read a poem, or adjust brightness and volume. This feature presents an opportunity to multitask without moving a muscle. You can also set Routines on Samsung phones from the Modes and Routines menu. However, you may want to turn off Bixby to avoid accidentally triggering it.

Make a Bedtime Routine with Google Assistant

Press the Home button in the navigation bar or say "Hey Google" to open Assistant. Swipe up to expand Assistant. Tap your profile icon. Select Routines. Close Under Your Routines, tap Bedtime. Google defines a starter with commands to say when you need to sleep. To add more words, tap the default starter. Close Select Add another and type a word or phrase. When you're done, tap Add starter to return to your routine settings. Add another starter if you want. Under Actions, tap Add action to choose what happens when your starter occurs. Google also offers suggested actions if you're out of ideas. Tap Add under them. Close Use the drag icon to reorder Starters and Actions. When you're done, tap Save.

Improve your sleep quality

Bedtime mode (or Sleep mode) helps you minimize distractions and improve your sleep quality. It comes with customizable features that you can adjust to ensure your phone promotes sleep instead of the opposite.

Bedtime mode doesn't provide stats on your sleep quality. If this is important, consider buying a smartwatch for sleep tracking to receive detailed insights and metrics on your slumber while automatically syncing with your phone's Bedtime or Sleep mode.