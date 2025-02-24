Summary Android Auto users have been facing wireless connectivity issues for the last few weeks.

It forced affected users to switch to a wired connection.

Google has released a new Android Auto build (v13.8.650804) to address underlying bugs.

Android Auto makes it easy to access Google Maps and other essential apps on your car's infotainment system. While Google has continuously improved the platform over the years, connectivity woes have remained a persistent challenge. A few days ago, reports emerged that Android Auto wireless was not working for some users, forcing them to switch to a wired connection. A restart fixed the problem for some users, but only temporarily. Google officially acknowledged the issue but did not offer an ETA for a solution. However, it now seems to be rolling out a fix.

Besides connection issues, some users report Android Auto randomly forces their phones to reboot. The problems stopped occurring after switching to a wired connection.

Google seems to have squashed the underlying bug behind the problem with a new Android Auto release (v13.8.650804) rolling out through the Play Store. The Android Authority team tested the new build on their car's head unit on multiple phones and did not encounter any issues. They did not mention their vehicle's make, so your mileage may vary.

Samsung phones have long struggled with Android Auto issues, with users reporting persistent problems for years, dating back to devices like the Galaxy S21 and S22. So, if you have a Samsung phone, try a different phone for Android Auto to check whether you are facing any connectivity problems.

Google typically takes a few weeks to push a new Android Auto build for all users. You can manually check if the update is available for your phone through the Play Store. Otherwise, you can grab the APK from APKMirror and sideload it manually.

Google needs to put an end to Android Auto's connectivity woes

For a platform that has been around for almost a decade, it's embarrassing to see Android Auto still face connection issues.

Google even has a support page for users who keep running into connectivity problems with Android Auto, recommending they try a high-quality USB cable to see if it fixes the problem. It also suggests that users stick to the cable bundled with their phone. So, a Samsung user should use the Samsung USB cable, while a Pixel cable is best suited for a Pixel phone.