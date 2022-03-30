Since shutting down its dedicated phone version, Google's been working to improve Android Auto on in-car displays. While we're still waiting on that leaked redesign — complete with enhanced multitasking — some lucky drivers spotted a new way to play music, podcasts, and news on their commute this morning.

Months after we initially spotted it in testing, Google's suggested music picks for Android Auto are rolling out to more users. In addition to a reader tip, multiple reports on Reddit seem to indicate a broader launch. Once it's active, you can select from a list of playlists from music streaming services, podcast apps, and more.

We saw Spotify used as an example last August, while today's screenshots show off YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and a "News" option as various choices to fit your drive. It seems like Auto's recommendations are pulled directly from the service you're using, rather than trying to guess using its own data. On the surface, it seems similar to the "For You" section found in Assistant Driving Mode, which auto-recommends a handful of mixes, albums, and podcasts based on your recent listening history.

If you're one of the chosen few gaining access today, you'll see a music note icon appear along the bottom of your display, prompting you to check out some recommended songs.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this is a wide launch just yet. While many more drivers are gaining access to this menu, I could not access it on my Pixel 6, even after upgrading to the latest Auto beta APK. Still, with new reports popping up on social media, it seems as though that empty space in the taskbar won't be empty much longer for most users.

