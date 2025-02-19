Summary Android Automotive just added over 70 new supported apps, including gaming and streaming services.

However, app usage is limited to stationary vehicles only, for safety reasons.

The update is currently available on select Volvo and Polestar models, with plans for wider availability soon.

Android is a powerful OS you'll find in nearly every device from our favorite smartphones to screen-less gadgets like the Rabbit R1, and even in your car, be it through Android Auto or Automotive. The former uses a wired or wireless connection to your phone to enable phone app access on the infotainment cluster, but the latter is Google's Android-based OS imagined for use in vehicles. It just received a fresh infusion of supported apps, but there are caveats for users.

Cars with Android Automotive support are practically independent Android devices, with the infotainment screen acting as a large tablet you can interact with. However, the vehicle-centric approach fuses specific controls with larger touch targets and other optimizations. This makes the system easy to use even when you're on the move. However, the selection of apps compatible with Android Auto and Automotive has always been rather limited, since app devs need to specifically optimize their UIs and app layouts for these use cases.

Today, though, Google just announced that well over 70 new apps are now supported on cars running Android Automotive. This is a massive upgrade to the capabilities of every compatible vehicle, giving users more choices to choose from. The additions include a healthy selection from most categories, with several games including Roblox and several versions of Chess and Solitaire from multiple devs.

Streaming services added this month include CTV News, NBC News, Red Bull TV, F1 TV, and Watcha. Most of the other additions are casual entertainment apps to keep you company while you wait for your EV to charge or your partner to finish up at the grocery store. However, there is one major caveat you should know about.

Rather limited support for cars

Expanding slowly

Source: Google

Until now, Android Automotive has supported just under 200 apps, and this month's infusion pushes the number closer to 300. However, all these apps, save for a few that offer navigation and media controls, can only be used when the vehicle is stationary and parked. This is a safety measure designed to prevent distracted driving, or misuse of the infotainment system when the vehicle is on the road.

That said, Google's announcement mentions the 70+ new apps are coming to only select Volvo and Polestar models now. However, availability should expand soon.