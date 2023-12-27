Summary Xiaomi phone users are facing wireless connection issues with Android Auto, and Google suggests updating to Android 14 as a potential solution.

However, some users have reported that the connection issues persist even after updating to Android 14.

The problem may not be limited to Xiaomi phones, as there are reports of connectivity issues on Samsung Galaxy devices and Google Pixel phones as well.

Android Auto is used by millions of car owners worldwide, bringing some of the goodness of the Android platform over to their automobiles. But as longtime users will tell you, it has its fair share of flaws. Owners of Xiaomi smartphones, in particular, have faced connection issues on the wireless version of Android Auto since June this year, with the problem surfacing whenever mobile data is unavailable. Google now has an update on this particular issue, although the answer may not please everyone.

Responding to a thread on the Android Auto support page, a representative says these connectivity-related issues should be fixed after updating Xiaomi phones to Android 14. This seems like a simple enough solution, but it's a little more complex than that.

As one user pointed out, the connection issues with Android Auto wireless haven't subsided even with the Android 14 installed. Moreover, Xiaomi's Android 14 rollout has been fairly limited, to say the least. While a long list of devices are expected to get the update, the model used by the original complainant, the Xiaomi 12T Pro, is yet to pick up Android 14.

The issue could be impacting more than just Xiaomi phones, though. A comment in the same thread from some hours ago talks about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra being affected as well, while there's a decent mix of other phones mentioned in there too.

Thanks to some digging by the folks over at 9to5Google, we've learned that wireless Android Auto issues on Samsung Galaxy devices could be more widespread. Multiple users have reported connectivity problems after the Android 14/One UI 6 update on their phones. But on the bright side, users can still reportedly use Android Auto over a wired connection in this scenario, offering some respite to those who rely extensively on the platform for navigation.

If that's not enough, some Google Pixel owners on Android 14 are also in a similar predicament. A fellow user on this particular thread recommends downloading Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 to remedy the problem, but we don't think installing a beta build of Android 14 would be a viable solution for everyone.

None of this is new to Android Auto. In fact, we reported on a Pixel-specific Android Auto bug back in August, affecting both wired and wireless versions. So there's clearly something going on here, but we don't have many reliable answers right now. As for Xiaomi's Android 14 update fixing the wireless Android Auto bug, this isn't fully confirmed either, based on the user comment we referenced earlier.

Hopefully, the Android Auto team will come up with an update on these seemingly never-ending connectivity issues, as complaints appear to be piling up with each passing day.