Summary Some recent Android Auto updates are preventing some people from connecting wirelessly.

It's unclear why, but this appears to be affecting some people with different phones and vehicles.

Some users find rebooting their device resolves the issue, but caution is advised when updating Android Auto.

Updates are generally a good thing, especially when executed properly. However, that’s not to say they can't bring problems. We've seen plenty of instances in the past where poorly executed updates have caused major issues. Just in the past year, we've seen some that were able to bring down an entire company, or wreak havoc on your routine by making the device you rely on completely useless.

The sad part is that we expect software updates to just work. And when they don't, it can be really frustrating, especially when you don't make any other changes. That seems to be the case right now for some Android Auto users that are reporting that they aren't able to connect to their head units wirelessly (via 9to5Google).

A bad problem to have

While it's unclear what the exact cause is and just how many are affected, there are some reports through the Android Auto community that indicate that this isn't just an isolated incident with one device or one specific type of vehicle.

As of now, we're seeing reports from all different makes of cars and devices, like the Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20, and others. What is known is that there is a connection with some of the recent updates that have gone out, with 9to5Google highlighting version 13.4 and version 13.5.

Again, this doesn't appear to affect all users, and while some can't get the wireless connection to work, others are sharing that with a quick reboot of their device, that everything is back to normal again. For now, it's probably a good idea to exercise some caution when updating Android Auto.

Of course, there's always the chance that a future update could remedy these problems. Like we said before, updates are generally a good thing, especially when executed properly, but in this case, it appears that we are seeing some problems.