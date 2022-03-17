If you regularly use Android Auto in your car, you must be no stranger to frequent connection issues. This problem usually stems from using an out-of-spec or faulty USB Type-C cable, though most people end up blaming Android Auto or their phone. However, in many cases, it can be pretty tricky to figure out if the cable is defective or if something is wrong with the car's USB port. To make this easier to determine, Google has added a new diagnostics tool to the latest version of Android Auto.

Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman has spotted a new USB Startup Diagnostics Tool in the latest version of Android Auto (7.5.121104) that checks whether data can be sent through the cable or if there are any other obstacles in starting Android Auto. You might face frequent connection issues with Android Auto when using an incorrect cable, the wrong USB port of your car, or if your phone's or car's USB port is faulty. Tucked under Connection help in Android Auto settings, this tool aims to put an end to all your Android Auto connection woes.

Google recommends using a USB cable that's under three feet in length, and ideally, you should use the one that was bundled with your phone for the best experience. However, this might be an issue if a USB Type-C cable was bundled with your phone, but your vehicle has a USB-A port. If you do buy a third-party cable, make sure it adheres to the USB-IF standard. Alternatively, check out our recommendations on the best USB-C cables worth buying.

Don't be surprised if the new diagnostics tool in Android Auto finds an issue with the cable you are using. USB Type-C cables can use wildly different specs, even though they all look the same, which can cause a ton of problems.

