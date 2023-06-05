Android Auto was already great at extending your phone's Android experience onto your car's dashboard, and for the most part, things got even better when Google gave the UI a visual refresh in January this year. Nicknamed Coolwalk, the update brought a smarter card-style layout, but it nuked the weather icon in the process. Now, we have reason to believe weather info is returning to a prominent spot in the Android Auto UI.

Weather information on Android Auto was originally shown in a dedicated card, but an update eventually relegated it to a tiny icon in one corner of the screen. The Coolwalk redesign brought back the home screen weather card, but it only appeared on the tallest of screens. Given that most carmakers use infotainment displays that are wider than they are tall, the new card is quite a rare sight.

However, the Reddit user who discovered Coolwalk in its early stages of development has spotted a new flag (via 9to5Google) that could enable the new weather information card "on all screens" rather than only the ones with portrait orientation. Unfortunately, in its current state, the flag does nothing when toggled, suggesting that Google could still be building the feature behind closed doors.

But the appearance of this Android Auto flag doesn’t guarantee the feature will be added, nor does it give us a timetable for when it will roll out. Until then, there’s a roundabout way of force-enabling the weather card. If you're using an AAWireless dongle to enable wireless Android Auto on a car that normally requires your phone to be hooked up with a USB cable, the companion app has a setting to change your car's DPI value. You can use this to fool the system into thinking your car’s display is bigger than it actually is. As a result, touch targets may become smaller, but the additional space for widgets may make the weather card appear.