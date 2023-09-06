Summary Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are convenient ways to access your phone's features on your car's infotainment system, but recent reports suggest that the audio quality in Android Auto has deteriorated after a recent update.

Many users have discovered a bug where the audio quality becomes distorted or static-like after using Assistant or making a call. Disconnecting and reconnecting the phone restores normal audio, but can be very annoying if you use hose features frequently.

The issue seems to primarily affect aftermarket head units in vehicles, which are not certified by Google. The tech titan has labeled these them as "pirate products" and suggests affected users contact the manufacturer for resolution. Downgrading to an older version of the Android Auto app may temporarily resolve the issue.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are the easiest ways to get your phone’s features up and running on your car’s infotainment system. Although the list of good compatible apps is a short one, core features like your music, navigation, and phone calls work just fine. Google encourages using Assistant with Android Auto, so you keep your eyes on the road, and don’t need to interact with an on-screen keyboard. Unfortunately, a few recent reports from users suggest the audio from Android Auto is acting up following recent updates.

Most Android Auto features are reliant on audio, right from navigation directions to your music playback. However, late in August, several users started posting on Reddit and Google support pages about a weird audio bug with Android Auto (via 9to5Google). Reports said audio output would be just fine when you connect your phone to the car using a cable or wirelessly, but the audio quality would drop to an incoherent static-like noise after using Assistant, or immediately after a call.

At least one user also says throwing the car into reverse triggers the issue. Affected people say you can always disconnect and reconnect your phone to the car to restore normal audio quality, at least until the next time you summon Assistant or a call interrupts your session. It's obvious how this can quickly become annoying, but there isn’t much Google plans to do either.

Almost all the people affected by this audio quality bug seem to share a common thread — aftermarket head units in their vehicles, most of which aren’t certified by Google. According to a Google IssueTracker post response, these products use software called zLink developed by zjinnova to enable Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google has deemed head units with zLink as “pirate products,” probably because it stands to lose licensing revenue from car brands if buyers retrofit hardware reliant on such “uncertified” software to enable Android Auto.

Google has deemed the issue “infeasible” to fix, and suggested affected people contact the developer zjinnova for resolution, even though it's an Android Auto app update that started the audio issues. The move seems deliberate, and a fix is unlikely. However, if you’re struggling with audio issues in your car, we suggest downgrading to version 9.9 of the Android Auto app, or older, because only the recent v10 update seems affected.

One could say Google is being petty with this change that impacts millions of people using unlicensed head units in their vehicles, but the company has a bottom line to protect. We hope a fix rolls out, though.