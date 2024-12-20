Summary Google's latest Android Auto update fixes bugs like stuttering audio and Wi-Fi error messages.

Google is also looking into issues like audio problems after updates and connection issues on certain devices.

Grab the update right now by updating via the Play Store, and be on the lookout for future updates that should arrive soon.

Android Auto is a must-have if you're someone that's stuck in your car for hours at a time each day. Not only do you get a modern user interface, but you also get easy access to your favorite apps that are already on your phone.

While it used to be pretty basic, Google has done a great job of delivering new updates in order to continuously enhance the experience. With that said, the latest update brings much-needed fixes to address some major bugs.

Wireless connections will now be more reliable

As far as what you can expect, Google has shared on its Android Auto support site the list of changes that are now being rolled out to users. One change will fix an error message regarding 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections and the other will correct stuttering audio when connected wirelessly.

The latter is probably going to be a bigger change that most will notice, since it can really change the quality of the experience when listening to audio in your vehicle. In addition to the above, the team from Google also shared what's coming down the pipeline as well.

Google is currently investigating a variety of issues with Android Auto, like audio not being present after a recent update. Furthermore, the team is also looking into connection issues with the Pixel 9 Pro, along with call audio not being heard on the Pixel 9.

There's also apparently an issue affecting Xiaomi device owners with the screen freezing, which is also being looked into. For the most part, this is a pretty solid update that should bring a better experience to users that were having issues before. So be sure to update your experience to see all of these changes and to get the best Android Auto experience.