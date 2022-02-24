The Samsung Galaxy S22 series officially hits store shelves tomorrow, but if you pre-ordered one, there's a good chance yours was already left on your doorstep. Of course, early adopters always run the risk of facing issues with their phones, and the S22 is no exception. Following reports of screen glitches, some users are noting problems connecting their devices to their car's dashboard display via Android Auto.

According to a tip from a reader and numerous reports on Reddit, Galaxy S22 Ultra owners are facing difficulties when connecting to their car's head unit. Both wired and wireless connections to OEM and third-party displays result in a black image. While touch input still functions, you can't actually see what's on the screen.

Those Reddit reports make it would like a fairly widespread issue, with one user with an early Galaxy S22+ unit mentioning his device also fails to load Android Auto correctly. Older Galaxy phones and other Android devices — including the Pixel 6 — are mentioned as functioning properly, seemingly ruling out other variables. Meanwhile, a thread on Samsung's own forums has counter-reports of people saying it works fine on their unit, so evidently, it's not affecting everyone.

A report on the Android Auto support forums has been marked as a duplicate, linking to a generic troubleshooting page for failed connections. Despite replies being disabled, it's still marked as a trending topic with nearly 100 upvotes as of publishing time. Samsung is yet to comment on this issue, but in the meantime, if you're affected by this issue, you can send feedback on the Android Auto app or make your voice heard in existing threads.

Thanks: Chris

