One of the most important reasons people use Android Auto is that it is designed to help drivers stay focused on the road. Android Auto lets you turn any budget-friendly smartphone into a usable companion app for your car's infotainment system. Data gathered by Wards Intelligence suggests Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have grown steadily since 2017. It has become a staple if you seek navigational help and an entertainment system for your car's dashboard.

Whether you've never used Android Auto or updated the app so many times that you lost track of settings, we have you covered. Our guide outlines essential settings you want to turn on and off to improve your experience with Android Auto.

Enable developer mode on Android Auto

Developer options are experimental features not released in the official app. Because they are still in testing, you may encounter bugs and unintended behaviors. However, enabling the developer settings is necessary if you want more control over your options, so we teach you how to enable and access them.

On your mobile device, open the Android Auto app. Scroll down to Version and tap it ten times. Tap Ok in the Allow development settings window. Close

To access developer settings:

Tap the three-dot icon inside Android Auto. Select Developer settings. Close

If you want to turn off developer mode, do the following:

Open Android Auto. Tap the Three-dot icon in the top right corner. Tap Quit developer mode. Close

Disable Save Video and Save Audio feature

One concern related to Android Auto is how much data it uses. If you're struggling with the data usage, do not use the Save Video and Save Audio options in your developer settings. To uncheck these settings, visit Developer settings and tap Save Audio and Save Video.

Close

Disable Wireless Android Auto

One reason Android Auto suffers from battery problems is because it has Wireless Android Auto turned on. But if you're a user who plans to connect your phone to your car through a USB, you can safely turn off this feature. To disable it:

Go to Developer settings. Tap Wireless Android Auto. Close

Change the theme to light or dark mode

You can change the Android Auto theme. But now you can forcefully change the theme from your phone. To do this:

Open Android Auto on your phone. Under Maps, tap Day/Night mode for maps. Select Day or Night. Close

You can also set the day and night theme from your phone or in the car. To do this, you must enable developer mode and navigate to the developer settings.

Go to Developer settings (three-dot icon in Android Auto app). Tap Day/Night. Choose Car-controlled, Phone-controlled, Day, or Night. Close

Selecting the Car-controlled option means Android Auto will go into dark and light mode depending on the light conditions; if you're temporarily shifting between light and dark areas (tunnels, for example), it's better to avoid this altogether. Using Phone-controlled day and night mode means the theme matches your current phone's light and dark mode theme. Then, selecting day and night forces Android Auto to stick to one theme despite the conditions.

Automatically Resume Media in Android Auto

You can have your music/podcast/audiobook resume after you've started back your car. This is a great feature when you need to make a lot of stops, especially at gas stations — turning this setting on resumes the spot where you were with your media. To learn how to enable this setting, check the steps below.

Open Android Auto. Under Startup, tap Start music automatically to toggle it on. Close

Control Android Auto notifications

It's counterintuitive if the app provides more distractions while driving. Fortunately, there is a way to control your Android Auto notifications. So you can prevent unwanted messages from clouding your view. To learn how to change these settings, keep reading below.

Open Android Auto. Under Messaging, toggle off Show message notifications and Show group conversations. Close

If you turn off Show message notifications, it automatically toggles off Show group conversations.

If you toggle off Notifications with Assistant, you can also prevent message notifications from showing up. If you still want message notifications but prefer to maintain your privacy, we recommend turning off Play AI message summaries; this prevents the AI from reading your messages out loud.

We also recommend turning off messaging apps within the Customize launcher page if you plan to avoid messages altogether.

Start Android Auto While Locked

You can start Android Auto while your phone is still on lock screen. To turn this on, follow the steps below.

Open Android Auto on your phone. Under Startup, tap on Start Android Auto while locked to toggle it on. Close

Remember that enabling this option risks someone using Android Auto without disabling your phone's security lock. Only use this option if you're confident you're the only one accessing Android Auto while your phone is connected to your car.

Customize your Android Auto Launcher

By default, Android Auto keeps your most commonly used apps towards the top of the screen (of the car launcher), but these apps may not correspond to the ones you prioritize using. You can easily adjust the order of these apps. We show you how below.

Open Android Auto. Under Display, tap Customize launcher. Tap Launcher sorting. Close Select Custom order. Choose the apps you want to appear first toward the top by swapping the order.

You can also set a launcher shortcut. Return to the Customize launcher page in your Android Auto settings, tap Add a shortcut to the launcher, and select the An Assistant action.

Close

You can add a command for Google Assistant and name the launcher icon. It also lets you test the command if Android Auto is connected to your car; this is an excellent tool for creating simple commands that Google Assistant can handle while driving.

Prevent unused apps from disappearing on your launcher

Samsung phones temporarily disable apps to save on battery life. These apps can appear on your phone but won't appear in your Android Auto launcher until you've re-enabled them. To prevent this from happening, do the following:

On your mobile device, open Settings > Battery. Turn off Auto disable unused apps or Put unused apps to sleep.

You can restore an unused app by opening the app on your phone.

Get more from Android Auto

Google has slowly ramped up app support for Android Auto. You can find a list of supported apps by visiting the Google Play Store and searching for Android Auto. Changing the apps you want to use with Android Auto can be a game changer. Some apps can improve your navigational experiences, while others provide additional entertainment for long road trips. If you want more from Android Auto, consider adding more essential apps to your launcher.