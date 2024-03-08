Map applications like Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps use crowdsourced data to glean info about road conditions. They also use historical traffic patterns to determine efficient routes and make journeys easier. Community reports inform users about accidents, hazards, speed traps, lane closures, traffic incidents, and road work.

If you're traveling by car, Android Auto provides seamless navigation. You don't have to mount your phone. It works with any modern Android phone, including budget devices. With Android Auto, you can post time-sensitive incidents from your car's infotainment system. This guide shows you how to use these reporting features.

Why you should report speed traps and hazardous conditions

While driving, unexpected hazards may arise on the road. It is beneficial to receive alerts about incidents as it helps you prepare for the road ahead. If you see a crash, road closure, or congestion, you should inform others.

The Android Auto app sends users real-time traffic updates based on community-contributed data. It notifies you when you approach a previously reported hazard. You can make an informed decision and adjust your route. Whether you use Google Maps, Waze, or another maps app, ensure it is up-to-date.

Integrating with Android Auto

You can use a navigation app with Android Auto after installing it on your Android device. Connect your phone to your car's infotainment system via a USB cable. Newer cars can connect to smartphones wirelessly through Bluetooth. Check with your car manufacturer if it is wireless compatible. Launch Android Auto on your car's display and search for your app. Start navigation by tapping it.

Can you report incidents via Google Maps in Android Auto?

No, Google Maps in Android Auto doesn't support incident reporting. It's a bummer because many drivers use the navigation app on the car's display. Reaching for your phone won't work either. You can't open Maps on your smartphone when connected to Android Auto. In such a case, the only way to report an incident in the app while driving is to ask a co-passenger to do it on their phone.

How to report incidents in Google Maps from an Android phone

Reporting hazardous conditions and speed traps is straightforward with Google Maps. Make sure your co-passenger turns on location services on their smartphone.

Here's how to add a report in Maps:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Start navigating. Tap the speech bubble icon when you see a speed trap or hazard. Alternatively, swipe up and tap Add a report. Close Select the appropriate incident. If you want to cancel the report, tap Undo. Close

Co-passengers can also make a report on their phones using voice commands. Open Google Maps and start navigation. Then, say, "Hey Google," to summon Google Assistant and state the type of incident. For instance, you can say, "Hey Google, report a crash." Assistant adds the report to Maps.

Some reporting options might not be available in certain countries. They vary according to the region.

Can you report hazards and other incidents on an iPhone?

Yes, your co-passenger can report hazards on an iPhone by using Siri commands. Say "Siri," followed by the report. For example, you can give a command like "Report a speed check."

They can also manually report incidents on their iPhones. If Apple Maps is open and navigation is on, tap the arrow at the bottom of the screen. Select Report an Incident and choose from Speed Check, Hazard, Crash, or Roadwork.

How to report incidents via Waze in Android Auto

Waze has a nifty reporting feature that you can access from smartphones and Android Auto. It lets you post about hazards, crashes, police sightings, and speed cameras. The app warns other users to be more careful while driving.

Do not fiddle with the car's infotainment system while driving. For safety, pull over to the side of the road before adding a report in Waze. If a passenger is in the front seat with you, ask them to make a report.

Here's how to report speed traps and hazardous conditions in Waze:

Open the Waze app. Enter your destination in the search bar. Tap the bubble icon in the lower-right corner to open the reporting tool. Choose from Hazard, Police, Traffic, and Crash. Tapping Police displays options like Visible, Hidden, and Other side. Choose the appropriate option and tap Send.

Your Waze username is visible to anyone who sees your report.

How to report incidents via Sygic in Android Auto

Sygic is a popular navigation service with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. You can use the app even if you lose internet connectivity since it has an offline mode. Although the app is free, you need a Premium+ subscription for Android Auto connectivity. The company offers a seven-day free trial to try the package before purchasing a membership.

Sygic lets you post about incidents on your car's infotainment system. You can do so only when you're navigating. To report an incident, tap the exclamation mark. Choose from Accident, Road works, Closure, Police, and Traffic. Tap Report.

Report incidents responsibly and stay safe on the road

When you report a hazard, speed trap, fog, or traffic jam on navigation applications, other app users benefit from that information. But before reporting such incidents, make sure it's safe to do so.

Read our Android Auto explainer to learn more about the application. Although the platform gets consistent updates, there's room for improvement. Still, Android Auto came out on top when we pitted it against Apple's CarPlay.