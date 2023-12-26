Android Auto provides many of the benefits of using your phone in the car without mounting your phone, like navigation, playing music, and other useful functions. There's a helpful interface that makes it quicker to do things like navigate and switch songs while driving. Android Auto works with any modern Android smartphone, including budget devices, as long as your car supports it. Google recently added a useful feature that prompts you to save your parking spot on Google Maps after arriving at your destination.

What is the parking spot-saving feature?

This new Android Auto feature prompts you to save your parking space in Google Maps after arriving at your destination. However, the parking spot-saving feature is not new. Google Assistant has been able to save your parking space for you since 2014, and you've been able to save your parking spot in Google Maps since 2017. However, the Google Assistant feature is not the most accurate. The features are useless if you don't remember how to access them or if you save your spot in Google Maps.

Close

With this new feature, Android Auto prompts you to save your parking space when you arrive at your destination. A toggle appears on the screen that allows you to save the parking space quickly. This feature provides two benefits. First, it's hard to remember to save your spot every time, especially when you're in a rush. It's hard to forget since this is in front of your face when you turn off your car. Secondly, this feature makes it quick to save your spot. Tap the slider that automatically appears on the screen, and you're done.

How to use the parking spot-saving feature

This feature is easy to use and happens automatically.

Connect your phone to Android Auto. Navigate somewhere on Google Maps in Android Auto. Drive to your location. When you arrive, find a place to park. After you're parked, flip the Save Parking toggle. Source: 9to5Google

When you leave and need to find where you parked, look for the yellow parking pin in Google Maps and make your way there.

Find where you parked faster

Remembering where you parked is difficult, especially if you're somewhere unfamiliar. Android Auto's new feature prompts you to save your parking spot to make finding where you parked fast and easy. Check out our Android Auto explainer to learn more about the auto interface system.