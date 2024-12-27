Summary Android Auto 13.4 update brings a refreshed media player design.

New player adapts to album art with dynamic coloring.

Progress bar now features visible handle for better scrubbing.

Android Auto's getting a refreshed media player. As reported by 9to5Google, as part of the Android Auto 13.4 update, an updated media player design is currently making its way to many Android Auto users.

The Android Auto media player hasn't changed much since Android Auto's big redesign last year, so the refreshed media player is fairly noteworthy. Compared to the previous version of the media player interface, the redesigned version features smaller album art, but also dynamic coloring similar to the Material You themes on Android phones and tablets. The player's buttons and background adapt to the album art of the media that's currently playing.

Source: 9to5Google

The media progress bar now appears to the right of album art rather than below it, and features a visible handle to better highlight that you can use that UI element to scrub through a given track. As 9to5 points out, Android Auto's media player is consistent between various streaming services, so the above screenshot of Spotify running in the new player should give you an idea of what other services like YouTube Music or Apple Music look like.

Rolling out as part of Android Auto 13.4

Android Auto version 13 landed in October without any flashy new features in tow, but with 13.4, Google's starting to make some visible changes. 9to5 speculates that this change could be a sign Google's preparing to release the in-progress Car Media app that's expected to better incorporate local media as well as AM/FM radio stations into the Android Auto experience. For now, this is just a visual refresh for apps like Spotify and YouTube Music, but our fingers are crossed it means bigger changes and additions are coming in the new year.