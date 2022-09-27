You don't need to look at a calendar to know we're well into autumn — my growing collection of sweaters proves it, too. Despite the turning leaves and early sunsets, Google has yet to give drivers its redesigned Android Auto experience. Promises of a release set for the summer driving season have come and gone, and seemingly, we're no closer to Auto's new dashboard view. It's been so long, in fact, that Google's starting to implement some fresh design changes — even without having shipped this new look.

Esper.io's Mishaal Rahman managed to activate this look in Android Auto using the latest beta, delivering us our first look at Google's changes. Judging by this image, it looks like a big step in the right direction. The renders shared at I/O didn't show any app shortcuts, while the recent dual pane leak showed us just one icon: the dialer. With this new implementation, you should be able to quickly jump between recent apps just by tapping any of the options.

According to 9to5Google, Android Auto will support four slots in its dock, including spaces for dedicated communication, media, and navigation, shortcuts. It's likely to show whatever application you've used last; for example, Spotify or Pocket Casts for media. The Assistant icon remains as well, perfect for drivers who don't have built-in buttons embedded in their steering wheel.

Of course, anyone who's been in a car driven by an iOS user will likely notice the similarities here. CarPlay uses a left-side menu that delivers quick access to recent maps, media, and communication services. Just as with Auto's upcoming changes, Apple's shortcuts swap to your most recent service. While Google's implementation may show up on the bottom of the screen depending on the shape and size of your car's display — marking a small difference between Auto and CarPlay — Rahman's dock being anchored to the screen's left side makes the inspiration here all too obvious.

We still don't know when Google's planning on finally launching its Android Auto redesign, but clearly, development is still ongoing. With the summer driving season officially in the rearview mirror, maybe we should start hoping for an early Christmas present instead.