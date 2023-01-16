Android Auto users have eagerly awaited a long-promised visual redesign, and it finally started rolling out this month after loads of beta testing. Codenamed Coolwalk, the visual refresh was a big talking point for Google at CES 2023. One of the included advertised changes really steps up the audio experience, and it looks like it's starting to roll out widely right now.

If you love listening to audiobooks or podcasts on longer drives, it is nigh impossible to resume listening when you paused and lost your position—not to mention if you just want to scrub back to that great part of a song you love to listen to over and over. The current workaround—using your connected phone to access the progress bar—is dangerous for obvious reasons.

The Android Auto redesign fixes that with the addition of a playback progress bar you can access on your car’s infotainment screen (via 9to5Google). It is a big step up from the dated controls which only allowed restarting a track or skipping to the next one.

The new linear progress bar replaces the circular one outlining the play/pause button, and is seen in all music playback apps compatible with Android Auto. However, the rollout appears to be a gradual one, with only a handful of reports from users at the time of writing. We aren’t seeing this change on any of our devices, so we cannot establish whether the Coolwalk update is a prerequisite to enable the on-screen progress bar.

This feature addition could give Android Auto the leg up over Apple CarPlay on the customizability front, although they are beginning to look rather similar in practice. The latter still lacks widespread support for a seek bar. Hopefully, Google rolls out this essential change to people stuck using older versions of Android Auto, too.